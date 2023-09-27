Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ About Joe Jonas Is Having A Moment

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated for a short time in 2008. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift’s song ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ is believed to be all about her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, who’s just split from Tay’s pal Sophie Turner.

Even though Taylor Swift proved she and Joe Jonas are on good terms after giving him and Sophie Turner a shoutout on her ‘Invisible String’ lyrics, she included ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine (From The Vault)’ on the ‘Fearless – Taylor’s Version’ track list when re-releasing the album two years ago.

Taylor’s song was written about Joe after they dated for a few months in 2008 – a relationship which famously ended following a brutal 27-second phone call from the Jonas Brothers singer.

Over a decade later and Taylor’s song is gaining traction for a whole different reason, after Joe filed for divorce from wife of four years, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who also happens to be very good friends with Taylor.

Taylor Swift song 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' is having a resurgence. Picture: Getty

Is ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ about Joe Jonas?

Taylor’s song ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ is heavily believed to be about her ex-boyfriend Joe, as well as her other ‘Fearless’ songs including ‘Forever & Always’ and ‘Last Kiss’.

Sophie seemed to confirm ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ was about her now-ex husband when showing her love for the song on social media. While listening to the previously unheard track, Sophie shared a screenshot on Instagram Stories of the song and wrote: “It’s not NOT a bop.”

Taylor acknowledged Sophie’s comment with a GoT reference: “Forever bending the knee to the [queen] of the north.”

What’s the meaning behind ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ by Taylor Swift?

‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ is all about a guy telling his partner one thing, but acting completely different. Taylor sings about being led to believe the guy she was with – *cough* Joe – would be ‘by her side every single day’. That was until he became “Mr. ‘Change of heart’.”

Taylor sings about being left heartbroken after finding out her ex love had ‘his arm round a brand-new girl’ while she ‘picked up her heart’.

As Taylor sings about falling to pieces, her ex flame seemed unfazed by their breakup – hence the name ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’. One line calls him, ’so smug. Mr. “Always wins”’ while she refers to herself as ‘Ms. “Misery” since your goodbye.’

Young Tay left the heartbreak hanging after finishing the song with the line, ‘Mr. "Look me in the eye and told me you would never go away" / You said you'd never go away.’

The lyrics are spookily similar to the song Joe wrote Sophie ahead of their wedding. The track titled ‘Hesitate’ includes declarations of love including: ‘Don’t you ever say goodbye / cross my heart and you can keep, keep, keep mine.’

Sophie Turner showed her support for 'Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)'. Picture: Sophie Turner/Instagram

What are the lyrics to Taylor Swift song ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’?

Mr. "Perfect face"

Mr. "Here to stay"

Mr. "Looked me in the eye and told me you would never go away"

Everything was right

Mr. "I've been waitin' for you all my life"

Mr. "Every single day until the end, I will be by your side"

But that was when I got to know Mr. "Change of heart"

Mr. "Leaves me all alone,"

I fall apart It takes everything in me just to get up each day

But it's wonderful to see that you're okay

Hello, Mr. "Perfectly fine"

How's your heart after breakin' mine?

Mr. "Always at the right place at the right time," baby

Hello, Mr. "Casually cruel"

Mr. "Everything revolves around you"

I've been Miss Misery since your goodbye

And you're Mr. "Perfectly fine"

Mr. "Never told me why"

Mr. "Never had to see me cry"

Mr. "Insincere apology so he doesn't look like the bad guy"

He goes about his day

Forgets he ever even heard my name

Well, I thought you might be different than the rest, I guess you're all the same

'Cause I hear he's got his arm 'round a brand-new girl

I've been pickin' up my heart, he's been pickin' up her

And I never got past what you put me through

But it's wonderful to see that it never phased you

Hello, Mr. "Perfectly fine"

How's your heart after breakin' mine?

Mr. "Always at the right place at the right time," baby

Hello, Mr. "Casually cruel"

Mr. "Everything revolves around you"

I've been Miss Misery since your goodbye

And you're Mr. "Perfectly fine"

So dignified in your well-pressed suit

So strategised, all the eyes on you

Sashay your way to your seat

It's the best seat, in the best room

Oh, he's so smug, Mr. "Always wins"

So far above me in every sense

So far above feeling anything

And it's really such a shame It's such a shame

'Cause I was Miss "Here to stay"

Now I'm Miss Gonna be alright someday"

And someday maybe you'll miss me

But by then, you'll be Mr. "Too late"

Goodbye, Mr. "Perfectly fine"

How's your heart after breakin' mine?

Mr. "Always at the right place at the right time," baby

Goodbye, Mr. "Casually cruel"

Mr. "Everything revolves around you"

I've been Miss Misery for the last time

And you're Mr. "Perfectly fine"

You're perfectly fine Mr. "Looked me in the eye and told me you would never go away"

You said you'd never go away

