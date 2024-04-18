What Is Taylor Swift Releasing For Record Store Day 2024?

Is Taylor Swift releasing anything for Record Store Day 2024? Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Republic Records

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift has included a reminder about Record Store Day 2024 in her Tortured Poets Department timetable, but is she releasing anything?

Record Store Day 2024 is fast approaching but is Taylor Swift releasing any exclusive vinyls this year? Here's what we know.

In case you didn't know, Taylor frequently participates in the event that encourages music fans to head to their local record stores to purchase exclusive releases of their fave artists' albums. Record Store Day takes place every year, in April. In 2024, it'll take place on April 20th.

Over the years, Taylor has released a handful of special edition vinyls for Record Store Day, encouraging her fans to buy physical albums and support local record stores. She was named the first worldwide Record Store Day ambassador in 2022.

Last year, Taylor dropped the 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' live album and that limited edition vinyl was snapped up at record speeds by Swifties.

Eagle eyed fans have now noticed that she teased Record Store Day alongside 'TTPD''s release date and upcoming music video' in the Tortured Poets Department' release week timetable. Is she releasing anything though?

Is Taylor Swift releasing anything for Record Store Day 2024?

Taylor Swift promotes Record Store Day 2024 in her 'Tortured Poets Department' timetable teaser. Picture: @taylorswift via Instagram

As of Thursday 18th April, it looks like there's no official Taylor Swift exclusive release for Record Store Day 2024. On RSD's website, Taylor's name does not appear on the official list of special releases.

Taylor's 'Tortured Poets Department' album will be released the day before RSD 2024 and she's already confirmed the release of five different vinyl variants. Four of those each have an exclusive bonus track, while the fifth is a clear variant of 'The Manuscript' edition.

It's unclear if she will announce a surprise special release on the day, but you never know with Taylor!

Despite the reminder about RSD in her 'Tortured Poets' timetable, it's possible that she was just simply reminding fans of the day and encouraging them to head out and support their local record stores.

We'll update this article if Taylor announces anything in the next few days.

How many exclusive Record Store Day vinyls has Taylor Swift released so far?

Over the past few years, Taylor has released a whole host of highly sought-after, limited edition vinyls for Record Store Day. Here's all the major releases she's dropped so far:

'Taylor Swift', limited edition turquoise vinyl

'Fearless Platinum', limited edition clear & metallic gold vinyl

'Speak Now', limited edition clear smoke vinyl

'Red', limited edition crystal clear vinyl

'1989', limited edition pink & crystal clear vinyl

'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' limited edition grey vinyl

'The Lakes', limited edition clear single vinyl

