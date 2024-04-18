What Is Taylor Swift Releasing For Record Store Day 2024?

18 April 2024, 12:31 | Updated: 18 April 2024, 13:58

Is Taylor Swift releasing anything for Record Store Day 2024?
Is Taylor Swift releasing anything for Record Store Day 2024? Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Republic Records
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift has included a reminder about Record Store Day 2024 in her Tortured Poets Department timetable, but is she releasing anything?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Record Store Day 2024 is fast approaching but is Taylor Swift releasing any exclusive vinyls this year? Here's what we know.

In case you didn't know, Taylor frequently participates in the event that encourages music fans to head to their local record stores to purchase exclusive releases of their fave artists' albums. Record Store Day takes place every year, in April. In 2024, it'll take place on April 20th.

Over the years, Taylor has released a handful of special edition vinyls for Record Store Day, encouraging her fans to buy physical albums and support local record stores. She was named the first worldwide Record Store Day ambassador in 2022.

Last year, Taylor dropped the 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' live album and that limited edition vinyl was snapped up at record speeds by Swifties.

Eagle eyed fans have now noticed that she teased Record Store Day alongside 'TTPD''s release date and upcoming music video' in the Tortured Poets Department' release week timetable. Is she releasing anything though?

Is Taylor Swift releasing anything for Record Store Day 2024?

Taylor Swift promotes Record Store Day 2024 in her 'Tortured Poets Department' timetable teaser
Taylor Swift promotes Record Store Day 2024 in her 'Tortured Poets Department' timetable teaser. Picture: @taylorswift via Instagram

As of Thursday 18th April, it looks like there's no official Taylor Swift exclusive release for Record Store Day 2024. On RSD's website, Taylor's name does not appear on the official list of special releases.

Taylor's 'Tortured Poets Department' album will be released the day before RSD 2024 and she's already confirmed the release of five different vinyl variants. Four of those each have an exclusive bonus track, while the fifth is a clear variant of 'The Manuscript' edition.

It's unclear if she will announce a surprise special release on the day, but you never know with Taylor!

Despite the reminder about RSD in her 'Tortured Poets' timetable, it's possible that she was just simply reminding fans of the day and encouraging them to head out and support their local record stores.

We'll update this article if Taylor announces anything in the next few days.

Taylor Swift shares cryptic message

How many exclusive Record Store Day vinyls has Taylor Swift released so far?

Over the past few years, Taylor has released a whole host of highly sought-after, limited edition vinyls for Record Store Day. Here's all the major releases she's dropped so far:

  • 'Taylor Swift', limited edition turquoise vinyl
  • 'Fearless Platinum', limited edition clear & metallic gold vinyl
  • 'Speak Now', limited edition clear smoke vinyl
  • 'Red', limited edition crystal clear vinyl
  • '1989', limited edition pink & crystal clear vinyl
  • 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' limited edition grey vinyl
  • 'The Lakes', limited edition clear single vinyl

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

WATCH: Aimee Lou Wood Teases The White Lotus Season 3 Character Details With Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan & Aimee Lou Wood Interview Each Other

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift's newest album 'Tortured Poets Department' drops on the 19th of April

Who And What Is Taylor Swift's Song ‘loml’ About?

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Taylor Swift Tortured Poets Department release time: When does the album come out?

Taylor Swift 'Tortured Poets Department' Release Time – Here's What Time It Comes Out

Taylor shared she organises her music into three categories; Quill, Fountain and Glitter

Is Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ A Quill, Fountain Or Glitter Pen Album?

Sabrina Carpenter explains the real meaning behind her Espresso lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her Espresso Lyrics

Hot On Capital

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dated from 2017 - 2023

Joe Alwyn's Age, Net Worth, Siblings And More

Why Did Dusty Leave Heartbreak High? Josh Heuston's Reduced Role In Season 2 Explained

Why Did Dusty Leave Heartbreak High? Josh Heuston's Reduced Role In Season 2 Explained

TV & Film

MAFS Australia final vows will air towards the end of April

When Are The MAFS Australia Final Vows And What Happens?

TV & Film

Angus Cloud's final film is dedicated to him following his tragic passing

Abigail Directors Reveal Emotional Details About Angus Cloud's Final Movie Role

TV & Film

Celebrity Traitors supposedly in discussion for 2025

The Traitors UK Celebrity Edition In The Works For 2025

TV & Film

Selling Sunset cast in cream dresses alongside a picture of them ringing the house sale bell

Selling Sunset Season 8: Release Date, News And Cast

TV & Film

Harry Styles shaved his head at the end of 2023 but the locks are back

Was Harry Styles Being Bald Just A Fever Dream?

Is Euphoria cancelled? Zendaya's latest interview leaves season 3 uncertain

Is Euphoria Cancelled? Zendaya's Latest Interview Leaves Season 3 Uncertain

TV & Film

Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison seemed to have called it quits in April of 2024

Love Island’s Anton Danyluk Compares The Villa To Prison

Love Island

Molly-Mae spoke about the recent car accident on her Youtube channel

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Crashed Into Twice In Shock Car Accident

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch