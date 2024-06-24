Charli xcx Calls Out Fans Over "Disturbing" Taylor Swift Chants At Her Shows

24 June 2024, 12:49

Charli xcx Calls Out Fans Over "Disturbing" Taylor Swift Chants At Her Shows
Charli xcx Calls Out Fans Over "Disturbing" Taylor Swift Chants At Her Shows. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"Can the people who do this please stop! Online or at my shows."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charli xcx has called out her fans after videos of people chanting "Taylor is dead" at her PARTYGIRL shows have gone viral.

When Charli released her new album 'BRAT' earlier this month, there was a lot of speculation surrounding who the songs are about. 'Girl, so confusing' is widely believed to be about Lorde, and Charli and Lorde have since put out a remix of the song together. Fans also think that 'Sympathy is a knife' could be inspired by Charli's personal relationship with Taylor Swift.

Some fans have interpreted 'Sympathy is a knife' as a diss track and started trolling Taylor both on and offline after it came out. As a result, Charli has now stepped in to ask them to stop and make clear that she doesn't "tolerate" their behaviour.

Travis Kelce carries Taylor Swift on stage at The Eras Tour

On Saturday (Jun 22), Charli performed one of her PARTYGIRL DJ sets in São Paulo, Brazil. Shortly afterwards, videos from the show went viral in which you can hear people chanting "A Taylor Morreu". This means "Taylor is dead" in Portuguese.

Noticing the viral videos, Charli has now made clear that she wants no part in them. Taking to her Instagram stories, Charli wrote: "can the people who do this please stop. online or at my shows. it is the opposite of what i want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in the community. i will not tolerate it."

Charli xcx Calls Out Fans Over "Disturbing" Taylor Swift Chants At Her Shows
Charli xcx Calls Out Fans Over "Disturbing" Taylor Swift Chants At Her Shows. Picture: @charli_xcx via Instagram

Based on Taylor's past relationship with The1975's Matty Healy and Charli dating The 1975's George Daniel at the time, fans are convinced that her song 'Sympathy is a knife' was inspired by Taylor but it isn't even a diss track. Charli even supported Taylor on The Reputation Stadium Tour.

In the song, Charli sings about the insecurities she has around another artist: I don't wanna share the space / I don't wanna force a smile / This one girl taps my insecurities / Don't know if it's real or if I'm spiraling.

Charli later adds: I'm so apprehensive now / Don't wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend's show / Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up quick.

Similar to 'Girl, so confusing', songs can deal with complex and nuanced emotions without being diss tracks.

Leave Taylor and Charli alone!

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes: How To Get Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

How To Get Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes For Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

Taylor Swift Fans Slam Dave Grohl For Implying She Doesn't Play Live

Taylor Swift Fans Call Out Dave Grohl For Implying She Doesn't Play Live

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' lyrics appear to be about Kim Kardashian

Are Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' Lyrics About Kim Kardashian? The Song Meaning Explained

Hot On Capital

Amy Hart threw shade at Joey Essex on 'Love Island Aftersun'

Love Island's Amy Hart Throws Shade At Joey Essex After Public Vote Dumping

Love Island

Fans work out why Taylor Swift brought Travis Kelce on stage for 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'

Taylor Swift Uses Travis Kelce Carrying Her On Stage To Send Fans A Message

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

TV & Film

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? All The Love Island Couples

Love Island

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

TV & Film

How much is Cressida's £10000 bribe worth in today's money? How rich is Penelope?

Bridgerton: How Much Is £10000 Worth Today And How Rich Is Penelope?

TV & Film

Gracie Abrams & Taylor Swift 'Us' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The True Meaning Behind Gracie Abrams And Taylor Swift's 'Us' Lyrics Explained

Tiffany Leighton joined Love Island alongside Grace Jackson and Wil Anderson

Love Island’s Tiffany Leighton Before & After Her Weightloss Transformation

Love Island

Victor Ray: 'I Don’t Think I Ever Outgrew My Spider-Man Phase' | My Life In 20

Victor Ray: 'I Don’t Think I Ever Outgrew My Spider-Man Phase' | My Life In 20

Georgia Steel once again defends Harriett Blackmore from online trolls

Georgia Steel Calls Trolls 'Vile' And 'Disgusting' For Hating On Love Island's Harriett Blackmore

Love Island

Love Island's Matilda called Ronnie a 'one night stand' kind of guy

Love Island's Matilda Warns Harriett That Ronnie's A 'One Night Stand Guy'

Love Island

All the photos of Hailey Bieber's baby bump so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

Perrie released 'Tears' on the 21st of June 2024

Perrie Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her ‘Tears’ Lyrics

The sequel to Freaky Friday 2 has been confirmed by actress Lindsay Lohan

All The Details On Freaky Friday 2 Starring Lindsay Lohan - Plot, Release Date, Cast & More

TV & Film

Jade Thirlwall's set to release new music

Everything We Know About Jade Thirlwall's Solo Music: Release Date, Collaborations And More
Here's how to watch back Capital's Summertime Ball

How To Watch Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024 On ITV

Events

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch