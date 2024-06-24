Charli xcx Calls Out Fans Over "Disturbing" Taylor Swift Chants At Her Shows

Charli xcx Calls Out Fans Over "Disturbing" Taylor Swift Chants At Her Shows. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

By Sam Prance

"Can the people who do this please stop! Online or at my shows."

Charli xcx has called out her fans after videos of people chanting "Taylor is dead" at her PARTYGIRL shows have gone viral.

When Charli released her new album 'BRAT' earlier this month, there was a lot of speculation surrounding who the songs are about. 'Girl, so confusing' is widely believed to be about Lorde, and Charli and Lorde have since put out a remix of the song together. Fans also think that 'Sympathy is a knife' could be inspired by Charli's personal relationship with Taylor Swift.

Some fans have interpreted 'Sympathy is a knife' as a diss track and started trolling Taylor both on and offline after it came out. As a result, Charli has now stepped in to ask them to stop and make clear that she doesn't "tolerate" their behaviour.

On Saturday (Jun 22), Charli performed one of her PARTYGIRL DJ sets in São Paulo, Brazil. Shortly afterwards, videos from the show went viral in which you can hear people chanting "A Taylor Morreu". This means "Taylor is dead" in Portuguese.

Noticing the viral videos, Charli has now made clear that she wants no part in them. Taking to her Instagram stories, Charli wrote: "can the people who do this please stop. online or at my shows. it is the opposite of what i want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in the community. i will not tolerate it."

Charli xcx Calls Out Fans Over "Disturbing" Taylor Swift Chants At Her Shows. Picture: @charli_xcx via Instagram

Based on Taylor's past relationship with The1975's Matty Healy and Charli dating The 1975's George Daniel at the time, fans are convinced that her song 'Sympathy is a knife' was inspired by Taylor but it isn't even a diss track. Charli even supported Taylor on The Reputation Stadium Tour.

In the song, Charli sings about the insecurities she has around another artist: I don't wanna share the space / I don't wanna force a smile / This one girl taps my insecurities / Don't know if it's real or if I'm spiraling.

Charli later adds: I'm so apprehensive now / Don't wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend's show / Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up quick.

Similar to 'Girl, so confusing', songs can deal with complex and nuanced emotions without being diss tracks.

Leave Taylor and Charli alone!

