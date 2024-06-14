Matty Healy's Mum Reacts To Taylor Swift Theories Amid Engagement News

Denise Welch has responded to a fan theory online. Picture: Instagram: @gabbriette/Getty/X

By Tiasha Debray

Matty Healy’s mum, Denise Welch, is in a bit of hot water with Taylor Swift fans at the moment after she reacted to a tweet about her son's engagement news.

Matty Healy and girlfriend Gabbriette announced their happy engagement news earlier in June as the pair decided to take the next step after only one year of dating.

Matty’s been in headlines for other reasons all year after the release of Taylor Swift’s latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, in which many songs, fans theorised, were about him.

From ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Live,’ to ‘I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)’, the fling the two musicians shared early in 2023 will follow The 1975 singer to his grave, as his romance with Taylor becomes one for the history books.

There has been a fan theory swirling the internet about the timing of Matty’s engagement news.

Matt Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel have been dating since 2023. Picture: Instagram: @gabriette

X (Formerly known as Twitter) user Keely Keegs retweeted People magazine’s post reporting the news of Matt and Gabbriette’s engagement with her perspective on the announcement.

Keely wrote, “Engagement aside if anyone thinks the timing of this isn’t intentional you don’t know a bitter toxic man (I do actually think they are a good couple and I hope he is normal to her otherwise).”

The writer then went onto Barstool to expand on her thoughts, especially after Denise Welch responded to her tweets with three laugh-crying emojis and nothing else.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy saw each other for a short amount of time in 2023. Picture: Getty

“In the middle of everything that's going on with Taylor Swift, I do believe that this random surprise engagement announcement hours before Taylor Swift's 100th eras tour show, rumoured to be star-studded and full of surprises….was to, quote, ‘ruin a sparkling summer,’” she wrote, quoting a lyric from Taylor's song 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived'.

The lyrics of Taylor's song are: And I don't even want you back, I just want to know / If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal

Keely, along with other Swifties, felt that the timing of Matty’s announcement felt intentional, in a not-good way as she continues her Eras Tour in Europe.

🤣🤣🤣 — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) June 13, 2024

However, Denise’s response must have been an attempt to communicate that she considered the theory ‘laughable.’

When it came to Denise’s response to her tweet, Keely felt that Denise had just proven the opposite of what she was trying to say.

Keely felt her response just proved “that everything, in fact, IS about Taylor Swift,” in reference to a response from another user on the platform who replied to her theory saying “Not everyone’s lives revolve around Taylor Swift.”

And we all know the lyrics to Taylor's 'Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me' - you tell me everything is not about me, but what is it?

“If nobody cared, she wouldn't even have been looking. If nobody cares, she wouldn't be "laughing" about it.”

Keely went on to write, “Just an absolute zero on the scale of ‘what not to do when your son gets engaged weeks after the biggest pop star in the world put out an album sh**ting on him.’”

