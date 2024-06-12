Matty Healy And Gabbriette Appear To Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring

Matty Healy And Gabbriette Appear To Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, @gabbriette via Instagram

By Sam Prance

Gabbriette posted a photo of the $10,800 ring on her Instagram stories and Matty has since reposted it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It appears that The 1975's Matty Healy is now engaged to Gabbriette after the model shared a photo of a ring on Instagram.

Fans of The 1975 will already know that Matty Healy has been publicly dating Gabbriette since September 2023. The couple were first spotted kissing in New York City and have since attended multiple events together. Gabbriette is a popular high fashion model and singer who previously fronted the Charli XCX created punk rock band Nasty Cherry.

Now, Gabbriette has shared an update on her relationship with Matty and it looks like the two stars are officially engaged.

The 1975’s Matty Healy snogs fan at concert

Yesterday (Jun 11), Matty and Gabbriette attended Charli's BRAT 2024 Tour show in Brooklyn and Gabbriette took to social media to show off a brand new black diamond ring. Gabbriette posted the photo on her Instagram stories with the caption: "MARRYING The 1975 IS VERY BRAT" and tagged Matty. Matty then reposted the photo on his own stories.

While Matty and Gabbriette are yet to say anything further about their potential engagement, fans have just discovered that Gabbriette's ring cost a whopping $10,800. The diamond ring was sold at a Vintage Liquidation Sale.

Matty Healy and Gabbriette announced their engagement on Instagram.



Congrats guys 🤍🤍🤍#The1975 pic.twitter.com/XAhAbFTlD2 — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) June 12, 2024

the ring gabbriette is wearing is a LARGE BLACK DIAMOND RING sold for $10,800 at a VINTAGE LIQUIDATION SALE pic.twitter.com/kyw5tvzrq3 — rockstar's gf ⎕ (@sadgirlcoded) June 12, 2024

Gabbriette has since posted a selfie with her ring finger up on stories.

We'll let you know if and when she and Matty say anything more.

Read more Matty Healy news here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.