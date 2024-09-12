Chappell Roan Explains Why She Told Paparazzi To "Shut The F- Up" In Viral VMAs Video

12 September 2024

Chappell Roan Explains Why She Told Paparazzi To "Shut The F- Up" In Viral VMAs Video
Chappell Roan Explains Why She Told Paparazzi To "Shut The F- Up" In Viral VMAs Video. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV, MTV
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

People are praising Chappell Roan for speaking out and standing up for herself on the MTV VMAs red carpet.

Chappell Roan has revealed why she told the paparazzi to "shut the f--- up" at the VMAs and we have no choice but to stan.

Ever since Chappell Roan catapulted to international fame, she's never shied away from speaking her mind. From calling out the US government over anti-trans policies to dragging exes live on stage, Chappell is exactly what pop music needs. Just recently, she sparked a vital discourse around toxic fan behaviour after opening up about being harassed in public.

Now, Chappell has sparked a new important conversation. A video of her clapping back at paparazzi on the MTV VMAs red carpet has gone viral and people are praising Chappell for speaking out instead of accepting how paparazzi mistreat stars.

Chappell Roan asks fans to stop “harassing” her

In the video that's gone viral, Chappell can be seen talking to her assistant and adjusting her outfit on the red carpet. One of the paparazzi then shouts "shut the f--- up" at her before Chappell turns and points at them and says: "You shut the f--- up!" It's unclear exactly what the paparazzi say in response but Chappell points again and says: "No, not me b----".

Reacting to the clip, one person tweeted: "chappell roan is entering the industry with a sense of self worth that everybody applauds in other women as long as they endure mistreatment for a decade before developing it." Another said: "i hope chappell keeps yelling at men in public it seems like no one wants to yell at men in public anymore."

Noah Kahan also praised Chappell by writing: "I’ll never forget leaving Clive Davis and the horrific s---photographers and paparazzi or whatever were saying to me in front of my sweet mom who couldn’t believe it was actually happening."

He ended by writing: "Love this @ChappellRoan way to stand up for yourself."

Now, Chappell has opened about the experience. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back. I yelled back. You don't get to yell at me like that."

As for how she feels since speaking out about fan behaviour, Chappell said: "People have been so respectful. No one has been creepy to me. Or harassed me. I feel very heard and it feels good. I think it’s hard for artists to speak up because they’re so scared of their fans hating them."

She then clarified: "But we’re not actually talking about fans; we’re talking about people who are harassing. And if you happen to be a fan, we’re talking to you."

Chappell ended by saying: "I had to say it. I'm not taking this for the rest of my career."

