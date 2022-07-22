Why There Won’t Be A Tweet Challenge On Love Island This Year

Love Island fans have been calling for the Twitter challenge to return. Picture: ITV2

Fans have been questioning why they’ve not seen the infamous tweet challenge on Love Island yet this year.

Love Island fans have been expressing their disappointment over some missing challenges this year including the tweet challenge.

The infamous segment was the ultimate challenge to Islanders as contestants would have to guess who viewers were talking about in a series of savage tweets shared about them.

The game called ‘Online Buzz’ was the cause of a lot of drama and fallouts on the show, but some fans have been questioning why it hasn't been present in this year’s series yet with islanders Gemma Owen, Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri, Danica Taylor, Davide Sanclimenti and more.

Here’s the lowdown…

Love Island fans have been questioning the absence of the tweet challenge. Picture: ITV2

Why there won’t be a tweet challenge on Love Island 2022

Love Island scrapped the tweet challenge ahead of 2020’s winter series after the show was accused of ‘faking’ tweets to cause drama.

The last time the challenge took place was in 2019, when a string of brutal tweets were used in the game, branding Molly-Mae Hague ‘Money-Mae’, which left some viewers wondering if the tweets were faked to stir things up in her relationship with Tommy Fury.

Alternatively, a similar headline challenge called ‘The Sidebar Of Shame’ took over in the 2020 winter series of the show, which saw tearful aftermaths between contestants as media headlines about contestants caused frictions between relationships.

Love Island 2021 went ahead without both of these challenges, so it’s no surprise 2022's show has followed suit.

This isn’t the first time challenges have been axed after 2018 was the last year Love Islanders took part in the lie detector test, which saw islanders hooked up to the polygraph to answer questions about their partner - and it pretty much always caused a heated row or two.

Ofcom said at the time that there were ‘alarm bells’ over the use of the device in the show.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

