Why There Won’t Be A Tweet Challenge On Love Island This Year

22 July 2022, 15:10

Love Island fans have been calling for the Twitter challenge to return
Love Island fans have been calling for the Twitter challenge to return. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans have been questioning why they’ve not seen the infamous tweet challenge on Love Island yet this year.

Love Island fans have been expressing their disappointment over some missing challenges this year including the tweet challenge.

The infamous segment was the ultimate challenge to Islanders as contestants would have to guess who viewers were talking about in a series of savage tweets shared about them.

Love Island Bosses To Launch Spin-Off Series With Middle-Aged Singletons Looking For Love

The game called ‘Online Buzz’ was the cause of a lot of drama and fallouts on the show, but some fans have been questioning why it hasn't been present in this year’s series yet with islanders Gemma Owen, Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri, Danica Taylor, Davide Sanclimenti and more.

Here’s the lowdown…

Love Island fans have been questioning the absence of the tweet challenge
Love Island fans have been questioning the absence of the tweet challenge. Picture: ITV2

Why there won’t be a tweet challenge on Love Island 2022

Love Island scrapped the tweet challenge ahead of 2020’s winter series after the show was accused of ‘faking’ tweets to cause drama.

The last time the challenge took place was in 2019, when a string of brutal tweets were used in the game, branding Molly-Mae Hague ‘Money-Mae’, which left some viewers wondering if the tweets were faked to stir things up in her relationship with Tommy Fury.

Alternatively, a similar headline challenge called ‘The Sidebar Of Shame’ took over in the 2020 winter series of the show, which saw tearful aftermaths between contestants as media headlines about contestants caused frictions between relationships.

Love Island hasn't aired the Twitter challenge since 2019
Love Island hasn't aired the Twitter challenge since 2019. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's tweet challenge was scrapped for 2020's series
Love Island's tweet challenge was scrapped for 2020's series. Picture: ITV2
Love Island 2022 is not likely to see a Twitter challenge
Love Island 2022 is not likely to see a Twitter challenge. Picture: ITV2

Love Island 2021 went ahead without both of these challenges, so it’s no surprise 2022's show has followed suit.

This isn’t the first time challenges have been axed after 2018 was the last year Love Islanders took part in the lie detector test, which saw islanders hooked up to the polygraph to answer questions about their partner - and it pretty much always caused a heated row or two.

Ofcom said at the time that there were ‘alarm bells’ over the use of the device in the show.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé's Renaissance: Everything You Need To Know From Tracklist To Genre

Rihanna's new empire Fenty Hair and all the details

Rihanna’s Fenty Hair: Inside The Newest Addition To Riri’s Empire

Taylor has made her return to the stage!

Taylor Swift Joins Haim Onstage In Surprise London Show

Kourtney Kardashian denied son Mason Disick is behind those viral social media accounts

Kourtney Kardashian Finally Addresses Those Alleged Mason Disick Social Media Accounts

Taylor Swift joined Where The Crawdads Sing to write a soundtrack

Taylor Swift And Where The Crawdads Sing: What You Need To Know About Her Involvement

Who is Chase from Where The Crawdads Sing?

Who Plays Chase Andrews In Where The Crawdads Sing?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star