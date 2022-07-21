Love Island Bosses To Launch Spin-Off Series With Middle-Aged Singletons Looking For Love

Love Island bosses are reportedly working on a 'middle-aged' spin-off series. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

The new spin-off series by Love Island bosses will see singletons in their 40s and 50s being up matched up with a partner by their kids.

Love Island bosses are set to launch a new mature spin-off series of the dating show with singletons in their 40s and 50s.

The show will see middle-aged people looking for love as they will be set up by their own children while on a retreat.

The new series currently has the working title ‘Your Mum, My Dad’ and is set to begin filming this year with hopes of a release date sometime next year.

Love Island Star Gemma Owen’s Mum Weighs In On Luca ‘Bullying’ Tasha

When Are The Parents Going Into Love Island Series 8?

Love Island is reportedly making a spin-off series for middle-aged contestants. Picture: ITV2

This comes after fans have been calling for a more relatable dating show including people with more diverse body types looking for love.

Some viewers have also criticised that the regular Love Island contestants are ‘too young’ and have ‘little of interest to say’.

A TV insider told this tabloid: “Times change and the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down."

Love Island viewers have been calling for contestants with more diverse bodies. Picture: ITV2

The spin-off series of Love Island will see middle-aged contestants being set up by their kids. Picture: ITV2

They continued: “This show will give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime.

“And, let’s face it, they know their minds, will be capable of intelligent conversation and are likely to be much more adventurous — all ingredients regular Love Island sometimes lacks.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital