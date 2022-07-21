Love Island Bosses To Launch Spin-Off Series With Middle-Aged Singletons Looking For Love

21 July 2022, 15:20

Love Island bosses are reportedly working on a 'middle-aged' spin-off series
Love Island bosses are reportedly working on a 'middle-aged' spin-off series. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The new spin-off series by Love Island bosses will see singletons in their 40s and 50s being up matched up with a partner by their kids.

Love Island bosses are set to launch a new mature spin-off series of the dating show with singletons in their 40s and 50s.

The show will see middle-aged people looking for love as they will be set up by their own children while on a retreat.

The new series currently has the working title ‘Your Mum, My Dad’ and is set to begin filming this year with hopes of a release date sometime next year.

Love Island Star Gemma Owen’s Mum Weighs In On Luca ‘Bullying’ Tasha

When Are The Parents Going Into Love Island Series 8?

Love Island is reportedly making a spin-off series for middle-aged contestants
Love Island is reportedly making a spin-off series for middle-aged contestants. Picture: ITV2

This comes after fans have been calling for a more relatable dating show including people with more diverse body types looking for love.

Some viewers have also criticised that the regular Love Island contestants are ‘too young’ and have ‘little of interest to say’.

A TV insider told this tabloid: “Times change and the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down."

Love Island viewers have been calling for contestants with more diverse bodies
Love Island viewers have been calling for contestants with more diverse bodies. Picture: ITV2
The spin-off series of Love Island will see middle-aged contestants being set up by their kids
The spin-off series of Love Island will see middle-aged contestants being set up by their kids. Picture: ITV2

They continued: “This show will give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime.

“And, let’s face it, they know their minds, will be capable of intelligent conversation and are likely to be much more adventurous — all ingredients regular Love Island sometimes lacks.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Chase from Where The Crawdads Sing?

Who Plays Chase Andrews In Where The Crawdads Sing?

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Gemma Owen's mum Louise has weighed in on Luca 'bullying' Tasha on Love Island

Love Island Star Gemma Owen’s Mum Weighs In On Luca ‘Bullying’ Tasha

A fan died after The Weeknd's opening concert on the After Hours tour

The Weeknd Concert-Goer Dies After Falling 40ft From An Escalator

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to the Wimbledon Championships

It's A Too Hot To Handle Prize This Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Get to know Love Island's new bombshell Jamie Allen from his age and Instagram to his football career

Meet Love Island Bombshell Jamie Allen: His Football Career, Age & Instagram

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star