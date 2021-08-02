Why The Love Island Lie Detector Test Was Scrapped

The Love Island lie detector was scrapped in 2019. Picture: ITV2

Love Island couples in previous seasons were tested in the most serious way – with an actual lie detector.

The lie detector test has been scrapped from Love Island – and for good reason.

It last featured in 2018, the series including the likes of Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham, Laura Anderson and Wes Nelson.

At the time Dani was left upset over a question then-boyfriend Jack ‘failed’ after he was asked whether he would stray once they left the villa.

Jack Fincham's lie detector test caused a row with then-girlfriend Dani Dyer. Picture: ITV2

Ahead of the 2019 series it was scrapped, in light of the death of a Jeremy Kyle Show contestant, Steven Dymond, 62, who died by suicide after failing a polygraph.

The Jeremy Kyle show was cancelled days later.

At the time, a source told the tabloids: "The lie detector episode is everyone’s favourite but it does cause some serious arguments between couples."

They added: "Some viewers are calling for the show to be axed so it looks likely they’ll get rid of the lie detector to keep people happy."

Dani Dyer was left upset over the lie detector test in the 2018 series when partner Jack failed the question ‘could you be temped by other girls outside the villa?’

Olivia Attwood taking the lie detector test in 2018. Picture: ITV2

After confronting Jack over the outcome he said: “I’m not going to be unfaithful to you, so sitting there stewing on something that hasn’t happened yet is really a waste of time.”

Dani eventually walked away from the row, with Jack calling their spat “pathetic” after he urged her to focus on the positive answers from the test.

He was shown to be telling the truth when asked if he loved her.

