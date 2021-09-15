Love Island Fans Are Commenting The Same Thing On Millie’s Dinner With Liam’s Sister

15 September 2021, 11:14

Love Island's Millie made the best joke after meeting Liam's sister
Love Island's Millie made the best joke after meeting Liam's sister. Picture: ITV2/@milliegracecourt/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon are getting to know each other’s families.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have been going from strength to strength since winning Love Island just a few weeks ago.

The pair looked closer than ever at the Love Island Reunion and have even gone on to meet each other’s family.

Lucinda Strafford Reunites With Footballer Ex She Split From Before Love Island

The Essex bombshell shared the sweetest snap with Liam’s sister Niamh as they went for a fancy dinner together - and Millie even made the best Love Island reference in her Instagram caption.

She wrote: “Lunch date with my seastar in law @niamhreardon_,” alongside a laughing emoji.

Millie Court had the best Love Island-themed Instagram caption
Millie Court had the best Love Island-themed Instagram caption. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

It wasn’t long before people were in hysterics as she poked fun at one of her iconic quotes from her time in the villa.

Fans will remember how Millie’s pronunciation of ‘sister’ went viral when she first said it in the villa, and it’s good to see that she’s involving herself in the memes!

This isn’t the first time the Islanders have made reference to their own famous quotes from the show, with Millie and Liam cracking up at all of the talent show memes during the reunion episode.

Millie and Liam's relationship has been going from strength to strength
Millie and Liam's relationship has been going from strength to strength. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram
Millie and Liam won Love Island 2021
Millie and Liam won Love Island 2021. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

Fellow contestant Chloe Burrows reacted to the memes of her that went viral on Twitter, with the Islander even asking to see more!

Her boyfriend Toby Aromolaran has since gone on to recreate her iconic saying on TikTok - if that’s not couple goals, we don’t know what is.

Lucinda Strafford has also poked fun at the memes about her pronunciation of ‘really’ - keep the references coming, guys!

