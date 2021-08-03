Love Island Fans’ Casa Amor Theory Predicts Re-Coupling Outcome

Love Island fans think they've worked out who's getting dumped in the next re-coupling. Picture: ITV2

Love Island viewers are all convinced they know who will leave the villa in the next re-coupling.

Love Island fans haven’t been far off with their predictions so far, ahead of re-couplings, so some people are pretty sure they’ve sussed out how the next one will go.

Some viewers have come up with a ‘Casa Amor theory’ which they think is telling of how Tuesday night’s re-coupling will pan out.

The theory pretty much suggests that the boys will rekindle their romance with the girls they were originally coupled up with before going to Casa Amor.

It all started when Teddy Soares came back from the sister villa in the hopes to go back to Faye Winter, and following their fallout, they made up and have become a fan-fave couple in the villa.

Love Island fans think the boys will ditch their Casa Amor couples. Picture: ITV2

However, it seems like Feddy aren’t the only lovebirds who have rekindled their relationship amid Casa Amor, as fans were left shocked on Monday night’s episode where Toby Aromolaran revealed he still had feelings for Chloe Burrows.

After calling it quits with bombshell Mary Bedford and telling Abigail Rawlings he wanted to get to know Chloe again, fans are pretty certain Toby and Chloe are set to become a couple once again.

Not only that, but Tyler Cruickshank has been in a pickle trying to decide where his head is at between Kaz Kamwi and Clarisse Juliette, who he brought back from Casa Amor.

All in all, it’s looking like the boys are keen to get back to their OG couples, so maybe the fans are right again!

Love Island Teddy Soares came back from Casa Amor single. Picture: ITV2

i feel like all the casa amor people are just going to get dumped at the next recoupling and all the original couples will be back together #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0pL5pFJ5qk — chlo (@chlowhite97) August 2, 2021

Every person from casa amor is getting dropped #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gfqzxc8qIk — victoria (@victoriatlou_) August 2, 2021

Twitter was full of fans backing the theory, as one tweeted: “Every person from casa amor is getting dropped #LoveIsland.”

“I feel like all the casa amor people are just going to get dumped at the next recoupling and all the original couples will be back together #LoveIsland,” added another.

The re-coupling on Tuesday night will see the girls choose who they want to couple up with, and everyone is keen to see how things will pan out for the Islanders.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

