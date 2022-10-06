Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Name ‘Uncovered’ As She Trademarks New Name After Son’s Birth

Kardashian fans think they've uncovered Kylie Jenner's son's name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner fans think they’ve finally cracked the secret name she gave to her baby boy after changing it from Wolf Webster.

Kylie Jenner fans may have just come up with the most convincing theory yet for her baby boy’s name.

The makeup mogul gave birth to her son in February, revealing not long after that she and Travis Scott had named him Wolf Webster - before going on to change it weeks later.

However, eight months later, Kylie is still not ready to share her baby boy’s name with the world, with the 25-year-old even admitting in a recent episode of The Kardashians that it ‘hadn’t been changed legally yet’.

Despite fan theories being shared online over the past few months about what the youngest Jenner-Webster baby was called, from Jacob to Knight, one fan has us all convinced she has now uncovered the name.

Kylie Jenner fans think they've uncovered her son's name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shared new pics with her son. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

A TikTok user named @juulsxoxo has gone viral after revealing she discovered a name trademarked by Kylie just 13 days after her son was born.

The name that was trademarked is Kristan, which is similar to Kylie’s middle name Kristen.

The TikTok star went on to say that although some people may accuse her of ‘reaching’, she went on to back up her thoughts with a screenshot of another trademark she stumbled upon that was filed around a month after Kylie gave birth; Kristan Wolf Enterprises, which is, of course, now using Wolf as a middle name.

The trademark explains it has been filed for ‘action figure toys, baby gyms, dolls and doll accessories’.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share their son and daughter Stormi. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The TikToker found that Kylie had trademarked Kristan Wolf. Picture: TikTok

Fans think this could be the big giveaway as Kylie also trademarked her daughter’s name Stormi shortly after her daughter's first birthday in 2019.

While some people pointed out in the comments that Kristan was a nice way to honour momager Kris Jenner, others said it sounded a little too similar to Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

Of course, Kylie is yet to officially announce the name of her son just yet, but fans are stopping at nothing to keep the theories going.

