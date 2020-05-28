Kardashians Face Backlash For 'Not Social Distancing’ After Attending Scott Disick’s Birthday Party

The Kardashian-Jenner family had a gathering at Kourtney and Scott Disick's home. Picture: Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Scott Disick’s birthday together during lockdown and fans have criticised them for ‘not social distancing’.

Khloe Kardashian has shut down claims that she and her family were not social distancing at Scott Disick’s birthday party.

The mother-of-one, who has been isolating with her baby daddy and ex Tristan Thompson, celebrated the occasion with a number of family members including her big sister and Scott’s ex Kourtney, Kylie Jenner and seemingly Kim, as her children were there.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars all live in separate homes, causing fans to wonder why they’ve decided to have a gathering during lockdown and Khloe was not here for the criticism after she responded to a comment by a fan on Instagram.

According to Us Weekly, the 35-year-old hit back at a comment which claimed that she had ‘posted about social distancing but they are all attending the same party’.

The Kardashians attended a party for Scott Disick's birthday. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner shard a picture with her arm around Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Khloe responded: “They are all cousins, so we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”

The reality TV star went on to fire back at another comment, writing: “Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know.

“Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, mot to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”

In the state of California, small gatherings are allowed to take place amongst people from different households as long as the numbers are limited and social distancing remains in place.

True Thompson and North and Chicago West can be seen on a bouncy castle together. Picture: Instagram

Stormi Webster and True Thompson were both at Scott Disick's party. Picture: Instagram

However, the series of photos posted by the Kardashian-Jenners shows the family stood leaning on each other and side-by-side, as the babies Stormi Webster, Chicago and North West, and True Thompson play together.

Makeup mogul Kylie recently faced backlash after seemingly disregarding lockdown rules to visit her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

The mother-of-one was said to be isolating with her ex Travis Scott and their daughter, yet shared a series of TikTok videos with Instagram influencer Stassie.

Many fans took to Twitter to call her out for being hypocritical after she encouraged fans to ‘stay at home’ while visiting leaving her house to see friends.

