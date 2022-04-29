Harry Styles And Taylor Swift Sharing Song Titles Is The ‘Daylight’ We Need

Harry Styles' new song 'Daylight' shares the same name as a Taylor Swift's track from 2019. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ tracklist for ‘Harry’s House’ has been released and it has fans wondering if one of the songs - ‘Daylight’ - could have a link to Taylor Swift’s track of the same name.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Could we be getting a 2022 Harry Styles and Taylor Swift musical link?

The former One Direction star’s upcoming third album ‘Harry’s House’ is dropping very soon and after revealing his tracklist, fans have a lot of questions.

One of the tracks, in particular, has fans referencing Taylor Swift, who’s not also a musical genius, but the pair briefly dated years ago back in 2012.

Taylor Swift's New Film 'Amsterdam': All The Details From Cast To Release Date

Of course, Harry and Taylor are more than amicable now and even had a catchup with each other at the Grammys last year, putting all bad blood rumours to bed.

So, is there a link between Harry’s ‘Daylight’ track and Taylor’s?

Here’s what the theories have been pointing to…

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift now share two songs with the same name. Picture: Getty

Is there a link between Harry Styles’ ‘daylight’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘daylight’?

It didn’t take long for Swifties to pick up on the track having the same name as Tay’s 2019 bop, which dropped as part of her ‘Lover’ album.

But firstly, fans will already know that her ‘Lover’ era was heavily speculated to be around her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn, to whom she’s even been rumoured to be engaged - which clears up theories about Harry’s new track being about Miss Swift, despite the pair having formerly written a few songs about each other in the past.

That hasn’t stopped fans from drawing a link, however, with many taking to Twitter to point out the similarity of the track name.

“Harry and taylor both having songs called daylight makes me smile idk why,” tweeted one fan after seeing Harry’s tracklist.

Taylor Swift's 2019 'Lover' era is heavily rumoured to be about Joe Alwyn. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift briefly dated in 2012. Picture: Getty

Another fan went on to point out that Harry and Tay both also have tracks called ‘Carolina’ - which couldn’t be further from being about each other as Harry’s is thought to be about a mystery girl he went on a blind date with years ago, while Tay’s was recently written for upcoming movie Where The Crawdads Sing.

Another fan tweeted: “Harry to taylor: can i borrow ‘daylight’ from you? taylor: yeah but only if you let me borrow ‘carolina’.”

The new track sharing the same name as Tay’s could simply just reference his respect for her as an artist, as the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer is known to pay homage with his music.

‘Harry’s House’ was a nod to one of his idols’, Joni Mitchell's, tracks with the same name - similarly, fans have theorised that his upcoming bop ‘Love Of My Life’ could be paying tribute to Queen’s song of the same name.

We’ll have to wait and see what ‘Daylight’ brings!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital