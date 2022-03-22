Taylor Swift Has A New Song & It's For 'Where The Crawdads Sing'

22 March 2022, 15:06 | Updated: 22 March 2022, 15:35

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift has written a haunting song called ‘Carolina’ for Reese Witherspoon’s new movie 'Where The Crawdads Sing', starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift fell in love with Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens as much as the rest of us and has jumped on the soundtrack of the highly-anticipated movie – coming out this July – with a beautiful original song called ‘Carolina’.

The first trailer for the film dropped on Tuesday afternoon and Taylor’s instantly recognisable vocals can be heard over the first teaser, giving us a glimpse at ‘marsh girl’ Kya’s (Daisy Edgar-Jones) life in the isolated marsh in North Carolina, where she’s accused of murdering the town’s local celebrity Chase Andrews.

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Five Albums

Alongside the trailer shared on Instagram Taylor wrote about how excited she is to be involved in the movie revealing that her good friend Aaron Dessner – who worked on ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ has produced it.

Taylor Swift has written a new song for 'Where The Crawdads Sing'
Taylor Swift has written a new song for 'Where The Crawdads Sing'. Picture: Getty
Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Kya in 'Where The Crawdads Sing'
Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Kya in 'Where The Crawdads Sing'. Picture: Getty

She wrote: “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.

“I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story. You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!”

Aaron also helped Taylor remake songs on ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’, which was the third album in her string of re-releases that she dropped last year.

Where The Crawdads Sing was published in 2018, spending over 150 weeks on the best seller list.

Where The Crawdads Sing is coming out in cinemas in July
Where The Crawdads Sing is coming out in cinemas in July. Picture: Sony Pictures

The story follows two timelines; the life and adventures of ‘marsh girl’ Kya who is abandoned by her family and lives in an isolated cabin, and the investigation into the apparent murder of Chase Andrews, a young man from the nearby town in which its citizens look down on Kya.

Fans of the book have been anticipating the movie’s release for over three years since Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine picked it up.

