Taylor Swift's New Film 'Amsterdam': All The Details From Cast To Release Date

28 April 2022, 16:45

Taylor Swift is expanding her filmography
Taylor Swift is expanding her filmography. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift is set to star in another film! Here is everything you need to know about 'Amsterdam', from its A-list cast to when it's hitting cinemas...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is dipping her toe into the world of film once again!

We all know that the 32-year-old is widely considered to be the music industry, but Taylor has been known to appear in movies too – and she's whopping our her acting chops once again!

Are We Getting New Music From Taylor Swift Soon Then?

The 'Wildest Dreams' songstress will be performing in Amsterdam, a 'romantic crime epic' that boasts an impressive cast with the likes of Margot Robbie and Christian Bale!

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming drama...

Taylor Swift has a role in David O. Russell's 'Amsterdam'
Taylor Swift has a role in David O. Russell's 'Amsterdam'. Picture: Alamy

Who is in the cast of Amsterdam?

David O. Russell has some pretty impressive names attached to his latest project!

Amsterdam's top billing goes to none other than Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington – talk about a strong trio!

The large cast includes an eclectic list of names, including Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and ,of course, Miss Swift!

David has also directed smash hits such as 2012's Silver Linings Playbook and 2015's Joy.

Margot Robbie will act alongside Taylor Swift in 'Amsterdam'
Margot Robbie will act alongside Taylor Swift in 'Amsterdam'. Picture: Getty
Christian Bale will appear in crime film 'Amsterdam'
Christian Bale will appear in crime film 'Amsterdam'. Picture: Alamy

Is there a trailer for Amsterdam?

Not quite yet!

Although, on April 26 the first trailer for Amsterdam was unveiled by director David O. Russell at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The teaser caused quite the buzz among the convention's audience as it showed a snippet of a scene from Taylor herself!

The pop sensation can be seen sobbing in a scene with Chris Rock, where he says: "You have a dead white man in a box. It’s not even a coffin, it has no lid."

Talk about intriguing...

Taylor Swift made her first feature film appearance in 2010
Taylor Swift made her first feature film appearance in 2010. Picture: Alamy

When is Amsterdam coming out?

In April, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, it was announced that David O. Russell’s latest film will arrive in theatres on November 4!

Mark your calendars!

What is Taylor Swift's new movie Amsterdam about?

Amsterdam will follow three central characters – portrayed by Margot, Christian and John – in 1930s America.

The crime drama will see the trio unravel secrets and mysteries that give way to a bigger story...

