Are We Getting New Music From Taylor Swift Soon Then?

27 April 2022, 18:00

Taylor Swift is re-recording her first five albums
Taylor Swift is re-recording her first five albums. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift has been silent for too long – it can only mean one thing; she’s about to comeback with new music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift’s next re-recorded album release is thought to be ‘1989’ but ever the cryptic queen she hasn’t confirmed her re-release, only dropping subtle hints including a new version of ‘Wildest Dreams’ which appeared on the Spirit Untamed soundtrack last year.

The pop icon has also seemingly been reviving her ‘1989’ era, wearing her hair in ringlets and a tweed blazer in New York on an outing with Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds recently and unexpectedly appearing on Drake’s Instagram in a throwback photo.

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Five Albums

Fans reckon the picture could be a clue about one of her songs ‘from the vault’, wondering whether the rapper features on a previously unheard track.

Taylor Swift out with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Taylor Swift out with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Picture: Getty
Fans are hoping for more new music from Taylor Swift soon
Fans are hoping for more new music from Taylor Swift soon. Picture: Getty

We’re yet to find out what was really going on there, but it was just one in a string of mystery clues surrounding Taylor’s return to music.

Swifties are hoping to see the pop queen at the Met Gala this weekend as her BFF Blake is hosting the event. It would be one iconic return from the ‘Folklore’ singer, who hasn’t been seen at the bash since 2016 when she met now-boyfriend – rumoured fiancé – Joe Alwyn.

It would be her seventh appearance at the celebrity-filled event which is organised by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

It would also be Tay’s first official appearance in months – the multi Grammy Award winner has been laying low since the release of ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ in November last year and fans are eager to hear from their queen.

Taylor Swift is tipped to release '1989 – Taylor's Version' this year
Taylor Swift is tipped to release '1989 – Taylor's Version' this year. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift last appeared at the Met Gala in 2016
Taylor Swift last appeared at the Met Gala in 2016. Picture: Getty

Swifties have pointed out that when Tay was last at the fashion-filled function she began her promotional trail of ’Reputation’, so we could very well see a full circle moment for the singer, who’s in the midst of re-recording her first five albums so that she owns the rights completely.

“All I need is Taylor Swift on Met Gala 2022,” one person manifested on Twitter.

“Drake posted his Taylor Swift photo THIRTEEN days before the Met Gala 2022 - an event that Blake Lively is co-hosting and also the event where Taylor first started her promotional cycle of 1989 eight years ago,” another fan theorised.

Another suggested we could see Tay and Joe make their first red carpet appearance together at the bash following rumours they secretly got engaged in Cornwall in January.

We’d love to see it.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

All of the biggest 2022 albums...

All The Albums Coming Out In 2022: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo & More
Little Mix are live-streaming their 'Confetti' tour

Little Mix Fans Can Watch The Girls' Final ‘Confetti’ Concert
Harry Styles has candidly opened up about his non-private life during One Direction and the inspiration behind 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Reflects On Lack Of Privacy During One Direction & Feeling ‘Ashamed’ About Sex Life
The ultimate quiz for Rihanna fans

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Rihanna’s Most Iconic Lyrics?

Hot On Capital

Kim Kardashian just got honest about her 'photoshopped' posts

Kim Kardashian Just Explained All The Photoshop Rumours Surrounding Her Instagram
Don't Worry, Darling comes out later in 2022

Here's What Happened In The New Don't Worry, Darling Trailer

TV & Film

Selling Sunset season 6: Fans are already searching for a new series

Selling Sunset Season 6: Release Date, Cast And What Comes Next

TV & Film

Netflix is releasing a LGBTQ+ teen drama

How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix's Heartstopper?

TV & Film

The Kardashians' new show is airing in April - here's when each episode will drop

How Many Episodes Are In The Kardashians & When They Air On Hulu & Disney Plus
Will Heartstopper be getting a second season?

Will There Be Heartstopper Season 2?

TV & Film