Are We Getting New Music From Taylor Swift Soon Then?

Taylor Swift is re-recording her first five albums. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has been silent for too long – it can only mean one thing; she’s about to comeback with new music.

Taylor Swift’s next re-recorded album release is thought to be ‘1989’ but ever the cryptic queen she hasn’t confirmed her re-release, only dropping subtle hints including a new version of ‘Wildest Dreams’ which appeared on the Spirit Untamed soundtrack last year.

The pop icon has also seemingly been reviving her ‘1989’ era, wearing her hair in ringlets and a tweed blazer in New York on an outing with Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds recently and unexpectedly appearing on Drake’s Instagram in a throwback photo.

Fans reckon the picture could be a clue about one of her songs ‘from the vault’, wondering whether the rapper features on a previously unheard track.

Taylor Swift out with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Picture: Getty

Fans are hoping for more new music from Taylor Swift soon. Picture: Getty

We’re yet to find out what was really going on there, but it was just one in a string of mystery clues surrounding Taylor’s return to music.

Swifties are hoping to see the pop queen at the Met Gala this weekend as her BFF Blake is hosting the event. It would be one iconic return from the ‘Folklore’ singer, who hasn’t been seen at the bash since 2016 when she met now-boyfriend – rumoured fiancé – Joe Alwyn.

It would be her seventh appearance at the celebrity-filled event which is organised by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

It would also be Tay’s first official appearance in months – the multi Grammy Award winner has been laying low since the release of ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ in November last year and fans are eager to hear from their queen.

Taylor Swift is tipped to release '1989 – Taylor's Version' this year. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift last appeared at the Met Gala in 2016. Picture: Getty

Swifties have pointed out that when Tay was last at the fashion-filled function she began her promotional trail of ’Reputation’, so we could very well see a full circle moment for the singer, who’s in the midst of re-recording her first five albums so that she owns the rights completely.

“All I need is Taylor Swift on Met Gala 2022,” one person manifested on Twitter.

“Drake posted his Taylor Swift photo THIRTEEN days before the Met Gala 2022 - an event that Blake Lively is co-hosting and also the event where Taylor first started her promotional cycle of 1989 eight years ago,” another fan theorised.

Another suggested we could see Tay and Joe make their first red carpet appearance together at the bash following rumours they secretly got engaged in Cornwall in January.

We’d love to see it.

