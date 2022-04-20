Inside Taylor Swift And Drake's Decade-Long Friendship

20 April 2022, 12:48

Taylor Swift and Drake have been friends for over a decade
Taylor Swift and Drake have been friends for over a decade. Picture: Alamy
Taylor Swift and Drake have been good friends for years, here are all their best BFF moments from those everlasting collaboration rumours to their supportive online friendship.

Drake sent the internet into a tailspin when he posted a suspicious photo of himself and Taylor Swift to Instagram earlier this week – fans instantly saw the snap as an Easter egg...

The cosy picture of Drake and Taylor reignited everyone's interest in the hitmakers' long-standing friendship and collaboration rumours immediately began to whirr!

Taylor Swift '1989' – Taylor's Version: Album Release Date, New Track List And All The Details

The two pop stars have been supporting one another's extremely successful careers since 2011. Let's delve into all the iconic BFF moments from two of the industry's biggest names...

Drake sparks rumours with photo cosying up Taylor Swift
Drake sparks rumours with photo cosying up Taylor Swift. Picture: @champagnepapi/Instagram

Drake hints at collaboration with Taylor Swift on Instagram

In April, Drake sparked speculation with an out-of-the-blue photo dump on Instagram. The last snap in the carousel post showed a photo of the 'God's Plan' singer in an embrace with none other than Taylor Swift.

It didn't take online sleuths long to determine that it was a throwback photo circa 2016 – many have alleged that it could be from Drake's unforgettable 30th birthday party.

The caption read: “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work."

The enigmatic sentence instantly led fans to theorise that Drake could be helping Taylor with the re-recording's of her '1989' album, which is widely considered to be the next album to get the 'Taylor's Version' treatment.

Could Drake feature on some tracks from 'The Vault'?

Drake shared a snap of Swift at his party
Drake shared a snap of Swift at his party. Picture: @champagnepapi/Instagram

Taylor Swift attends Drake's star-studded birthday party

Taylor famously attended Drake's extravagant 30th birthday bash, among many other familiar faces such as Katy Perry and John Mayer.

The 'One Dance' rapper had a slew of celebrities to choose from when posting a picture from the party on Instagram, but he opted to share a mysterious photo with Miss Swift.

At the time (October 2016), rumours were swirling that the stars were in talks to collaborate on music together, with many suggesting that they'd been spending time together in the studio.

Taylor Swift and Drake pose together at the 2013 VMAs
Taylor Swift and Drake pose together at the 2013 VMAs. Picture: Getty
Drake and Taylor seemed to already be close back in 2013
Drake and Taylor seemed to already be close back in 2013. Picture: Getty

Drake and Taylor spotted for the first time at the 2013 VMAs

The internet buddies finally met IRL at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards – and they seemed thrilled to finally make each other's acquaintance!

Drake and Taylor were seen hugging at the award show and posed for several photographs.

Drake showed support to Taylor Swift on Twitter
Drake showed support to Taylor Swift on Twitter. Picture: Drake/Twitter

Drake praises Taylor's album 'Speak Now'

Way back in 2011, Drake took to Twitter to support Taylor following the success of her sophomore album, 'Speak Now'.

The supportive tweet read: "@taylorswift13 I'm so proud of you."

The pair have long been vocal about their adoration of each other's work, it's alleged that they began their friendship online following this tweet, until they eventually met at the aforementioned VMAs just two years later.

The musicians have been friends for over a decade, with the country-turned-pop star having released a whopping seven more albums and two re-recordings since Drake praised 'Speak Now' all those years ago!

