So, What Are Taylor Swift And Drake Trying To Tell Us Here?

19 April 2022, 10:59 | Updated: 19 April 2022, 13:15

Drake and Taylor Swift have fans convinced a collaboration is coming on '1989'
Drake and Taylor Swift have fans convinced a collaboration is coming on '1989'. Picture: Getty / Drake/Instagram
In a celebrity pairing we did not see coming in 2022, Drake and Taylor Swift are seemingly plotting something.

Drake and Taylor Swift have their fandoms begging for a collaboration after the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ hitmaker posted a photo of himself and the pop music icon.

Alongside the caption: “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,” Drake shared a collection of snaps, including one of himself and another of his son Adonis.

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Five Albums

The last photo in the upload was a throwback of himself and Taylor, with Tay sporting a full fringe and straight locks while Drake held his arm around her shoulders.

Drake captioned this upload: 'They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work'
Drake captioned this upload: 'They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work'. Picture: Drake/Instagram

Of course, Taylor’s in the midst of re-recording all of her old albums and ‘1989’ is set to be the next re-release, so fans are wondering whether Drake will appear on a song ‘from the vault’ when the album drops.

Songs ‘from the vault’ are tracks Taylor made years ago which never made the final track lists of her first five albums, meaning the re-recordings of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’ last year had lengthy track lists full of surprises.

Taylor and Drake have been pictured hanging out in the past, so it’s no secret that they’re friends and Swifties have also pointed out that the last time they were seen together during the ‘1989’ era… so ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ featuring a Drake collab is looking likely.

They also starred in an Apple Music advert together, with Drake working out to her hit ‘Bad Blood’.

Taylor Swift and Drake have been friends for years
Taylor Swift and Drake have been friends for years. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift is expected to re-release '1989' this year
Taylor Swift is expected to re-release '1989' this year. Picture: Big Machine Records

And in an interview Drake did with Zane Lowe he called the ‘Lover’ singer a ‘sweetheart’.

To add fuel to the collaboration fire, Tay’s record label Republic Records liked Drake’s post of the two of them together.

“Drake wouldn't randomly post a photo with Taylor Swift just like that... Looks like the collaboration is really coming,” one person tweeted.

“taylor x drake collab coming for 1989 tv i can feel it,” another predicted.

Another pointed out Drake’s snap of them together looks like a Polaroid – something Tay used for her ‘1989’ album cover: “TAYLOR FT DRAKE ON 1989 TV? THIS PIC LOOKS LIKE A POLAROID OMG…”

Stay tuned for updates… it looks like something big is coming.

