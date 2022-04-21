Joe Alwyn Just Responded To The Taylor Swift Engagement Rumours

Rumours have been circulating that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are getting married. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Joe Alwyn has revealed he won't confirm nor deny his engagement to Taylor Swift – here's what he had to say...

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been surrounded by engagement rumours for quite some time now, however, the famously private pair have remained tightlipped on the claims… until now!

Joe, 31, gave an evasive response in his latest interview when quizzed on his relationship status with the ‘All Too Well’ songstress.

The Conversations With Friends actor spoke to The Wall Street Journal about his upcoming role in the TV adaptation of the famous Sally Rooney novel – and he let a little info on Taylor slip.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Alwyn playfully quipped in response to the relentless rumours.

Joe Alwyn has dished on his privacy with Taylor Swift. Picture: Alamy

The actor, who you may also recognise from 2018's The Favourite, went on to reveal to the publication that he will always keep his cards close to his chest when it comes to his love life.

He said: “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Joe spoke about how he wishes his private life to remain out of the public eye: “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given.

“So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?” the actor explained.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating since 2016. Picture: Getty

Alwyn has touched on his pursuit of privacy before, speaking to Elle earlier this month: “It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else.

“We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive … the more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken,” Joe poignantly told the magazine.

The pop star and leading man have been going strong for six years after they allegedly met at the 2016 Met Gala, they've made few public appearances as a couple since they began dating.

Rumours continued to whirr at the beginning of this year that the A-list pair had become engaged, with some theorising that Joe popped the question during a romantic getaway to none other than Cornwall!

Of course, in true Jaylor fashion, the couple has barely acknowledged the claims in the media.

