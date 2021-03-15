Harry Styles And Taylor Swift’s Reunion At The Grammys Has Sent Fans Into Meltdown

15 March 2021, 11:30

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift had a friendly catch-up at The Grammys.
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift had a friendly catch-up at The Grammys. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were spotted having a conversation at the 2021 Grammys and fans are freaking out.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have left fans over the moon after the two award-winners had a cute catch-up at The Grammys 2021.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star, who opened the show (in the dreamiest outfit btw), was spotted walking over to Tay’s table, in a video, before they went on to have a super friendly chat.

Grammy Winners 2021: A Complete List Of Who Won – From Billie Eilish To Beyoncé

Since this is the first time in eight years the pop stars have been spotted catching up, fans were happy to see there was no bad blood between the exes.

Harry and Taylor dated in December 2012 for a few short months, so it’s good to see the pair are still friendly!

Harry Styles won his first-ever Grammy Award in 2021.
Harry Styles won his first-ever Grammy Award in 2021. Picture: Getty

If that wasn’t special enough, the evening saw Haz win his first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’, and as it was announced that he’d won, Tay was the first to stand up and applaud her former beau for his accomplishment! (Brb, sobbing).

Taylor also enjoyed a successful evening, scooping the award for Album of the Year for ‘Folklore’.

The 31-year-old went on to make Grammys history after becoming the first female artist ever to win Album of the Year three times!

It’s safe to say fans were super happy about their achievements and even happier to see that they’re still pals.

Taking to Twitter to talk about the old flames’ interaction, one fan wrote: “THE WAY THAT I KNEW THIS WAS COMING AND I STILL WASNT PREPARED [sic].”

“IM LITERALLY SOBBING RN GOD IM SO HAPPYYYYYY [sic],” shared another.

“You don’t understand I’ve been waiting for this since 2012,” tweeted a third, and honestly, same!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson sparks rumours she and ex Harry James are back together

Jesy Nelson & Ex Harry James Post Same Instagram Story Sparking Reunion Rumours

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And All The Updates You Need

TV & Film

Harry Styles and Dua Lipa fans are hoping for a collab after their Grammys interaction.

Harry Styles And Dua Lipa’s Interaction At The Grammys Has Fans Wanting A Collab

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby

Halsey Pregnant: Due Date, Is She Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Billie Eilish wanted Megan Thee Stallion to win Record of the Year

WATCH: Billie Eilish Dedicates Grammy Award To Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man