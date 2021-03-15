Harry Styles And Taylor Swift’s Reunion At The Grammys Has Sent Fans Into Meltdown

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift had a friendly catch-up at The Grammys. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were spotted having a conversation at the 2021 Grammys and fans are freaking out.

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have left fans over the moon after the two award-winners had a cute catch-up at The Grammys 2021.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star, who opened the show (in the dreamiest outfit btw), was spotted walking over to Tay’s table, in a video, before they went on to have a super friendly chat.

Since this is the first time in eight years the pop stars have been spotted catching up, fans were happy to see there was no bad blood between the exes.

Harry and Taylor dated in December 2012 for a few short months, so it’s good to see the pair are still friendly!

Harry Styles won his first-ever Grammy Award in 2021. Picture: Getty

If that wasn’t special enough, the evening saw Haz win his first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’, and as it was announced that he’d won, Tay was the first to stand up and applaud her former beau for his accomplishment! (Brb, sobbing).

Taylor also enjoyed a successful evening, scooping the award for Album of the Year for ‘Folklore’.

The 31-year-old went on to make Grammys history after becoming the first female artist ever to win Album of the Year three times!

It’s safe to say fans were super happy about their achievements and even happier to see that they’re still pals.

THE WAY THAT I KNEW THIS WAS COMING AND I STILL WASNT PREPARED — mia (taylors version) 💛💛 (@harryhoax) March 15, 2021

Taking to Twitter to talk about the old flames’ interaction, one fan wrote: “THE WAY THAT I KNEW THIS WAS COMING AND I STILL WASNT PREPARED [sic].”

“IM LITERALLY SOBBING RN GOD IM SO HAPPYYYYYY [sic],” shared another.

“You don’t understand I’ve been waiting for this since 2012,” tweeted a third, and honestly, same!

