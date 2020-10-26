Taylor Swift Is Making History in 2020 With ‘Folklore’

26 October 2020, 15:22

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' is breaking records
Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' is breaking records. Picture: Getty / Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift’s latest album ‘Folklore’ is breaking records.

Taylor Swift’s bombshell eighth album ‘Folklore’ has become the first album in 2020 to sell a million copies in the US.

The surprise album, which Taylor surprised us all with in July, returned to the top of the Billboard chart after selling a further 57,000 copies.

Inside Taylor Swift’s Home And The Incredible Houses She Owns

‘Folklore’ has now surpassed 1.038 million sales.

Taylor Swift's albums each surpassed a million sales
Taylor Swift's albums each surpassed a million sales . Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift posted a picture of herself signing copies of 'Folklore'
Taylor Swift posted a picture of herself signing copies of 'Folklore'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Ever the smart businesswoman, Tay saw a surge in sales recently after launching signed CD versions of the album over the last week.

The move cements ‘Folklore’ alongside the success of her eight other albums which have also surpassed a million sales.

Her 2019 release ‘Lover’ scooped the same achievement, becoming the only album to sell a million copies in 2019.

Tay dropped ‘Folklore’ without much warning back in July, after spending quarantine putting her mind to music.

She said on its release date: “In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now.”

‘Folklore’ is now hotly tipped for Grammy recognition when the nominations are released next month.

