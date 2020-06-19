When Is Zayn Malik Returning To Music?

Zayn Malik hasn't dropped an album in two years. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Zayn Malik has made a lot of bangers since leaving One Direction, but when is he returning to music?

Zayn Malik fans have been waiting for the former One Direction star to drop new music for what seems like forever.

His most recent release was ‘Flames’ with R3HAB and Jungleboi, which he dropped the music video for in January.

But apart from a handful of collabs, father-to-be Zayn hasn’t released an album since 'Icarus Falls' in 2018, so it’s no surprise fans are dying for another!

So, when will Zayn be returning to music?

Zayn's last released single was 'Flames'. Picture: Official Cover Artwork

When is Zayn Malik returning to music?

The 27-year-old hasn’t made any official announcements about upcoming music but fans have been speculating when he’ll make his comeback after an unreleased song made its way on to social media.

Zayn stans took to Twitter to urge each other not to stream the leaked track ‘Hurt’, which was made in 2017, as they branded it ‘disrespectful’ and added that the 1D star worked hard to make music.

This has got people wondering when the lowkey star will be coming out of the woodworks to drop some new bops.

All we know is that at the moment, he and his long-term girlfriend Gigi Hadid are expecting their first baby together after the pregnant model announced the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Zayn and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child in September. Picture: Instagram

As she’s around six months pregnant, we expect that new music won’t be coming from Zayn anytime soon, as he’ll understandably be too focused on his new family!

But we can’t help but wonder if he’ll commemorate the occasion with a new track dedicated to their baby - fingers crossed because we would love to hear that!

There have also been numerous rumours flying around about a One Direction reunion with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson and fans have speculated whether or not Zayn would be joining.

Since that also hasn’t been confirmed, we’ll have to just wait and see!

