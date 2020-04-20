Is Zayn Malik Returning For One Direction’s 10-Year Anniversary Reunion?

Zayn Malik's involvement in One Direction's reunion remains unknown. Picture: Getty

Zayn Malik’s involvement in the One Direction 10-year anniversary reunion remains unknown.

One Direction have pretty much confirmed they’re getting back together to mark their 10-year anniversary but it doesn't seem likely that Zayn Malik is up for the reunion.

Liam Payne admitting during an Instagram Live with Alesso he, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson have been chatting about the reunion over WhatsApp and it's getting 1D fans very excited.

How Much The One Direction Boys Are Worth: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson’s Earnings Revealed

It emerged on Sunday 19 April Simon Cowell and James Corden are “locked in a battle” over who will broadcast the boys’ reunion and fans are now guessing the big day will be 23 July, which is when they were put together on The X Factor in 2010.

But Directioners are also keen to know; ‘is Zayn Malik returning for One Direction’s 10-year anniversary?’

Zayn Malik left 1D in 2015 and it doesn't look likely he will be returning for the reunion. Picture: Getty

In Liam’s chat with ‘Midnight’ collaborator Alesso, he implied Zayn won’t be joining his former bandmates.

He told the Swedish producer: “We're trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment.

"You can come fill in for Zayn,… Join the band!"

Zayn famously quit One Direction in 2015 less than a year before the remaining four officially went on hiatus and, like Zayn, embarked on solo careers of their own.

In his first solo interview after leaving 1D, Zayn branded the group’s music “generic as f**k” adding it didn’t fit his style.

And in 2016 he admitted he never really wanted to be in the band.

He told Beats 1: “I think I always wanted to go, from like the first year, really. I never really wanted to be there, like in the band."

"I realised the direction we were going in — mind the pun — with the music, I instantly realised it wasn't for me because I realised I couldn't put any input in.”

While Liam, Louis, Niall and Harry appear to have remained in touch, publicly supporting each other throughout the years, it seems Zayn has distanced from his former bandmates.

He previously told Billboard in 2017 he doesn’t really speak to anyone in the band anymore.

Zayn’s involvement in the reunion is looking unlikely but, five years on from his exit, the ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker may surprise us.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News