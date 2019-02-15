The Funniest Reactions To Kanye West Surprising Kim Kardashian With A “Trapped” Kenny G

After Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian with a saxophone-playing Kenny G, surrounded by roses for Valentine's Day, Twitter reacted in true Twitter form.

Kanye West got his wife, Kim Kardashian, one hell of a Valentine's Day gift - to have iconic saxophonist, Kenny G, perform the likes 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow'.

Sharing the clips, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star - who is being sued over her Kimojis - wrote "NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!" before calling the 'Stronger' rapper the "best husband".

In true Twitter fashion, her 59.5 million followers responded to the footage hilariously. Some were concerned for Kenny G's safety, after believing he was trapped amongst the roses.

Kenny G is 100% trapped in the Kardashian/West house and is sending out an SOS with this video. pic.twitter.com/bHPkwyzBfz — Zachary Adam Gray (@ZacharyAdamGray) February 14, 2019

Kanye West’s gift to his wife was to capture Kenny G and hold him in a room of their house. He is forbidden from taking breaks and must remain standing, playing his romantic sax. If even a single vase of roses is overturned, an alarm will sound... pic.twitter.com/rpPGTq8yZz — simone norman 🌹 (@whysimonewhy) February 14, 2019

did they build the vases around kenny g, or did kenny g have to maneuver around the vases



also how is our man kenneth gonna get out of that room without knocking something over



does he just have to live there now or what — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) February 14, 2019

Others critiqued the GRAMMY-nominated artist's ability to play the saxophone.

for those who don't want to watch the whole kim/kanye kenny g performance here it is cut down to best moments pic.twitter.com/ZO8xKA4b9b — kenny wassus (@kgw) February 14, 2019

Even the likes of A-listers, James Corden, couldn't resist but jibe at Kanye West's efforts to impress Kim.

NOTE TO OUR PARTNERS: Next Valentine's Day, do a Kanye, 'kay?