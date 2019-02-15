The Funniest Reactions To Kanye West Surprising Kim Kardashian With A “Trapped” Kenny G

15 February 2019, 12:14

After Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian with a saxophone-playing Kenny G, surrounded by roses for Valentine's Day, Twitter reacted in true Twitter form.

Kanye West got his wife, Kim Kardashian, one hell of a Valentine's Day gift - to have iconic saxophonist, Kenny G, perform the likes 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow'.

Sharing the clips, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star - who is being sued over her Kimojis - wrote "NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!" before calling the 'Stronger' rapper the "best husband".

In true Twitter fashion, her 59.5 million followers responded to the footage hilariously. Some were concerned for Kenny G's safety, after believing he was trapped amongst the roses.

Others critiqued the GRAMMY-nominated artist's ability to play the saxophone.

Even the likes of A-listers, James Corden, couldn't resist but jibe at Kanye West's efforts to impress Kim.

NOTE TO OUR PARTNERS: Next Valentine's Day, do a Kanye, 'kay?

