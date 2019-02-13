Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued For $100Million Over Her Kimojis By An App Developer

13 February 2019, 15:27

Kim Kardashian is being sued for her Kimoji app.
Kim Kardashian is being sued for her Kimoji app. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian-West could be seriously out of pocket if this claim goes ahead.

Another day, another Kardashian lawsuit… Kim Kardashian might be being sued to the tune of $100million by one of the developers she worked with on her Kimojis.

Kim apparently used app developer David Liebensohn to help her launch her Kimoji app in 2014 after seeing an app he had developed called CensorOut.

The pair agreed that David Liebensohn and his partners will be cut in for 60% of the profits from the app with Kim agreeing to file the trademark paperwork for Kimoji in order to cover the cost, but she apparently tried to back out of the deal by claiming one of the partners had shared some of her personal information.

He then claimed that Kim and her legal team then tried to pressure him into dropping the case but he refused, saying Kim already knew about the alleged sharing of her personal information before they cut the deal and was just using it as an excuse.

The $100million court case is apparently for breach of contract, fraud and to recoup the profits he missed out on by being ousted from the Kimoji deal.

Kim’s lawyer, Marty Singer revealed to TMZ, “The lawsuit filed against Kim Kardashian is ridiculous and absurd. The parties entered into a binding settlement agreement 2014 in which Kim gave up multi-million dollar claims against Mr. Liebensohn and his partners.

“Mr. Liebensohn waited more than 4 years to claim the agreement wasn't binding on him. Kim commenced an arbitration in December 2018, and after Mr. Liebensohn was unsuccessful in stopping the arbitration he filed this meritless lawsuit. We feel very confident we will get the case dismissed."

