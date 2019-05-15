Kylie Jenner's New Walnut Face Scrub Faces Criticism Ahead Of Release

15 May 2019, 08:19

Kylie Jenner is receiving backlash over her walnut face scrub
Kylie Jenner is receiving backlash over her walnut face scrub. Picture: Twitter (L); Getty (R)

Kylie Jenner new walnut face scrub is receiving backlash as some claim the shells can cause micro-tears in the skin.

Kylie Jenner is venturing into skincare, after announcing her Kylie Skin range, which includes moisturisers, eye creams and face washes.

However, a lot of her followers are dragging the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as they believe her new walnut face scrub will wreck your skin.

The scrub - which is set for release on 22 May - consists of a "fine walnut powder" according to Kylie on Twitter, which is said to help gently exfoliate.

Kylie Jenner is set to release a walnut face scrub
Kylie Jenner is set to release a walnut face scrub. Picture: Twitter

A lot of Kylie's followers have criticised her for using walnut powder, as it's believed that walnut shells (even powdered) can cause micro-tears in the skin, and ruin your skin barrier.

Kylie's 27.2 million Twitter followers then wrecked her choice to use walnuts, as they deem the product to be abrasive.

