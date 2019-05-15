Kylie Jenner's New Walnut Face Scrub Faces Criticism Ahead Of Release
15 May 2019, 08:19
Kylie Jenner new walnut face scrub is receiving backlash as some claim the shells can cause micro-tears in the skin.
Kylie Jenner is venturing into skincare, after announcing her Kylie Skin range, which includes moisturisers, eye creams and face washes.
However, a lot of her followers are dragging the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as they believe her new walnut face scrub will wreck your skin.
The scrub - which is set for release on 22 May - consists of a "fine walnut powder" according to Kylie on Twitter, which is said to help gently exfoliate.
A lot of Kylie's followers have criticised her for using walnut powder, as it's believed that walnut shells (even powdered) can cause micro-tears in the skin, and ruin your skin barrier.
Kylie's 27.2 million Twitter followers then wrecked her choice to use walnuts, as they deem the product to be abrasive.
A WALNUT FACE SCRUB?! Why is Kylie trying to destroy our skin omfg pic.twitter.com/5QRjVBH5YG— Katie ☀️ (@WizzKhaleesi) May 12, 2019
WALNUT. FACE. SCRUB. IN 2019.— ora (please roll the r) (@_orabora) May 14, 2019
Y’all are gonna buy kylies walnut face scrub that’s gonna tear your skin and make if look older than it should pic.twitter.com/XAW47NTFOv— kat (@clairvoidant) May 14, 2019
innocent baby angels after using kylie’s walnut face scrub pic.twitter.com/EnWXfwYSR0— Alice Tew (@BuckinghamAlice) May 14, 2019