Kylie Jenner's New Walnut Face Scrub Faces Criticism Ahead Of Release

Kylie Jenner is receiving backlash over her walnut face scrub. Picture: Twitter (L); Getty (R)

Kylie Jenner new walnut face scrub is receiving backlash as some claim the shells can cause micro-tears in the skin.

Kylie Jenner is venturing into skincare, after announcing her Kylie Skin range, which includes moisturisers, eye creams and face washes.

However, a lot of her followers are dragging the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as they believe her new walnut face scrub will wreck your skin.

The scrub - which is set for release on 22 May - consists of a "fine walnut powder" according to Kylie on Twitter, which is said to help gently exfoliate.

Kylie Jenner is set to release a walnut face scrub. Picture: Twitter

A lot of Kylie's followers have criticised her for using walnut powder, as it's believed that walnut shells (even powdered) can cause micro-tears in the skin, and ruin your skin barrier.

Kylie's 27.2 million Twitter followers then wrecked her choice to use walnuts, as they deem the product to be abrasive.

A WALNUT FACE SCRUB?! Why is Kylie trying to destroy our skin omfg pic.twitter.com/5QRjVBH5YG — Katie ☀️ (@WizzKhaleesi) May 12, 2019

WALNUT. FACE. SCRUB. IN 2019. — ora (please roll the r) (@_orabora) May 14, 2019

Y’all are gonna buy kylies walnut face scrub that’s gonna tear your skin and make if look older than it should pic.twitter.com/XAW47NTFOv — kat (@clairvoidant) May 14, 2019

innocent baby angels after using kylie’s walnut face scrub pic.twitter.com/EnWXfwYSR0 — Alice Tew (@BuckinghamAlice) May 14, 2019

