Kylie Jenner Praised For Showing Stretch Marks In Instagram Bikini Snap

13 May 2020, 14:03

Kylie Jenner showing stretch marks on Instagram praised by fans
Kylie Jenner showing stretch marks on Instagram praised by fans. Picture: Instagram @KylieJenner

Kylie Jenner has put her stretch marks onto her Instagram page for her 175 million followers to see and fans are praising her for being real.

Kylie Jenner may have had a change of heart about Photoshopping her Instagram snaps as she's posted an image revealing stretch marks and fans are overjoyed to see youngest Kar-Jenner showing her real self.

Kylie Jenner Deletes 'Obviously' Photoshopped Instagram As People Point Out Error

Posting a sun-drench selfie to her story, Kylie, 22, decided not to edit out faint stretch marks on the top of her chest, and people have taken to Twitter to say they feel better about their own stretch marks because of her.

One user perfectly summed up how people feel, writing: "Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks unapologetically is growth" and another said, "I finally like a normal human after seeing that Kylie Jenner also has boob stretch marks!"

This comes just weeks after the make-up mogul was caught out editing a bikini snap of herself with the edge of her swimming pool bending unnaturally, before she quickly deleted and re-uploaded it.

Elsewhere, she and daughter, Stormi, 2, have been mother and daughter lockdown goals whilst isolating at her brand new mansion complex in the hidden hills.

Stormi took on the candy challenge, being told to wait for Kylie to return from the bathroom before eating M&Ms, and broke everyone's hearts whilst muttering 'patience' to herself and passing with flying colours!

It seems there may also be another addition to the ever-growing next generation of Kardashian's, and it's been reported sister, Khloe, is expecting her second child with ex, and father to her daughter, True, Tristan Thompson.

You can't say they don't keep us entertained!

