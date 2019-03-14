Kylie Jenner Reveals What She Almost Named Stormi Webster… And It’s A Very Normal Name!

14 March 2019, 10:35

Kylie also revealed that Stormi ‘chose her own name’ – but it could have been something very different!

Kylie Jenner has revealed that Stormi Webster could have had a very different name… and something much more regular at that.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Had Disagreed About Marriage Before He Cheated On Her

During a Q&A on Instagram, Kylie revealed that she almost called Stormi ‘Rose’ as she loved the name, but doesn’t think she will call any of her kids that after all.

She told fans, “One name I will tell you guys, because I don't think I'm ever going to name my daughter this, but I wanted to name her Rose. I really liked that name. Shout out to everyone named Rose.”

Kylie also revealed there was another off the wall option that she still loves, but didn’t end up calling her first daughter.

She explained, “It was a very weird name…but I love it. It just didn't work for her. I feel like she chose her own name.

“Pretty much. I looked up names, and I saw Storm, and I really liked that. But I wanted her to have an 'ie' at the end of her name like me, Kylie and Stormi. 

“So it was that at first, and when I was pregnant, I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly. And it just always felt right...

“When I had her, I felt like she chose her own name. And I just couldn't imagine any other name other than Stormi.”

We’re already excited to see what she names her future kids.

