Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Saying She Flew In The Same Helicopter Kobe Bryant Died In

Kylie Jenner flew on the same helicopter as Kobe Bryant. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner's revealed she's used the same helicopter that Kobe Bryant was killed in, as well as the pilot that also died, telling people to hug their loved ones.

Kylie Jenner's revealed she's used the helicopter that crashed and killed basketball star, Kobe Bryant, on multiple occasions, and also knew the pilot that died in the crash, Ara Zobayan, reminding people to 'hold their loved ones close.'

Taking to Instagram to express her shock, the make-up mogul wrote along with a photo of those who died in the crash:

"Rest in peace and prayers to these families. I still can't believe this. that was the helicopter I would fly on time to time with that pilot, Ara. he was such a nice man."

"Hold your loved ones close."

The singer revealed she'd previously hired the helicopter on various occasions, recently taking it out for her niece, and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream's third birthday.

However, not everyone approved of Kylie's tribute to the pilot and the deceased, with people taking to Twitter to accuse the billionaire of 'making it about her', with one angry user writing, "Who the hell cares that kylie jenner flew in that helicopter. Irrelevant."

Another fumed, "not really sure why kylie jenner felt the need to tell the world she would fly on the same helicopter as kobe but then again im not sure about most things that family do."

Twitter users criticise Kylie Jenner for helicopter comments. Picture: Twitter

All of the Kardashian clan fly in private jets on a weekly basis, and have each expressed their anguish at the deaths, with the crash site reportedly near to Kourtney Kardashian's home.

Khloé, who took to Twitter admitting she was left 'shaking' by the news, was perhaps hit hardest by the news as her ex-husband, NBA player Lamar Odom, was team mates with him playing for the the Lakers.

Khloé Kardashian left shaken by the news of Kobe Bryant's death. Picture: Twitter/ Kloe Kardashian

