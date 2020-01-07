Kylie Jenner's 'Hypocritical' Post About Animals Dying Whilst Wearing Real Fur Has Angered People

Kylie Jenner wore fur shoes moments after saying she's 'heartbroken' for Australian animals. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner has been slammed for posting about animals dying in Australian wildfires whilst wearing a pair of mink fur slippers.

Kylie Jenner is the latest member of the Kar-Jenner dynasty to come under fire for their hypocrisy, after a post about being 'heartbroken' at the death of a reported half a billion animals in Australia due to wildfires was followed up with a snap of her real mink fur slippers.

Travis Scott Says He’ll ‘Always Love’ Kylie Jenner As He Calls Daughter Stormi ‘My Best Friend’

Writing to her 156 million followers, the 22-year-old wrote: "Over half a billion animals have been killed in Australia... this breaks my heart", following the post up with a snap of her 'baby pink toes' in a pair of mink fur slippers that cost over a thousand pounds.

It's just the latest example of the Kardashians being branded 'disconnected from reality' and 'tone deaf', as people rushed online to also suggest the billionaire could have a significant impact both with her money and platform to help both with the fires and climate change as a whole.

One user took to Twitter to call out the beauty mogul, saying, "imagine being this disconnected from reality" and another posting the clown emoji and saying, "kylie jenner really posted an insta story crying abt the animals in australia and then posted a picture of her real mink fur slides straight after...circus time booboo."

meanwhile kylie jenner posting her 1100 dollar REAL FUR slippers right after her “heart was broken” about animals being killed.... imagine being this disconnected from reality pic.twitter.com/EKOKtbPNMA — Sebastian Williams (@sebas_williams) January 6, 2020

kylie jenner really posted an insta story crying abt the animals in australia and then posted a picture of her real mink fur slides straight after ,,,, 🤡 circus time booboo — 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘻 (@SERENDlPITITTY) January 6, 2020

Sister, Kim, also came under fire for tweeting 'Climate change is real' with the heartbroken emoji in the midst of the fires, causing people to point out she and her family regularly use private jets, which contribute a significant amount of carbon emissions, and have having millions of dollars at their disposal.

She clapped back: "nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything."

nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything https://t.co/9qW1h2eZXe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020

However, people weren't buying her clap back, asking why a family who infamously play out every detail of their lives on screen and online would keep this particular donation a secret when their platform could help encourage others to help.

You publicize everything else tho 🤔 AND STILL WEAR FUR....AND TAKE PRIVATE JETS...wild. — The Girl With The Hoops (@lil_miss_bill) January 6, 2020

Khloé stepped into defend Kim about keeping their 'blessings' on the down low, writing: "Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention."

"We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well."

Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2020

