KUWTK Trailer: Kourtney Kardashian Revealed To Be 'Obsessed With Kanye West'

Series 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is set to be explosive, and in an unexpected twist, Kourtney Kardashian has a new obsession with Kanye West.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer for season 16 has arrived and is promising to be full of drama, from the sister's fighting, to Kourtney Kardashian exposed as being 'obsessed' with Kim's husband, Kanye West.

Scott Disick can't get over Kourtney's obsession with Kanye. Picture: E!/Keeping Up With The Kardashians

In the teaser clip, Scott Disick is sat with Kim and exclaims: "Kourtney is obsessed with Kanye!" to which Kim jokes "A family that swaps together stays together", whilst Kanye sits there, actually in the scene, looking pretty amused by the whole thing.

We've come along way from the days when Kanye refused to appear on the show and looks set to appear in the show more than ever before, which we can't deny excites us a whole lot.

Kanye West is set to appear in the next series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Picture: E!/Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The teaser also gives us a taste of Kim and Khloé arguing about how much time KoKo spends with her daughter, True, and an infamous Kardashian holiday (that always involves loads of drama), this time to Bali.

KimYe also announce to their family that they're expecting another child, as well as Kim going full savage mode on Kanye's 'friends that are always talking sh** about him.'

You can say what you want about the Kardashians, but they never fail to bring the drama, but we won't be getting the new series until March 31st!

