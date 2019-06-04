Kendall Jenner Facetimes 'Harry' On Kylie Jenner's Vlog & Fans Think It's Harry Styles

4 June 2019, 16:14

Kendall Jenner facetimes 'Harry' and everyone think it's Harry Styles
Kendall Jenner facetimes 'Harry' and everyone think it's Harry Styles. Picture: Kylie Jenner YouTube/ Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is on FaceTime in sister Kylie's 'A Day in the Life' Vlog and fans are seriously hoping it's who they think it is.

Kylie Jenner has decided to add vlogging to her long list of talents and, posted her first 20 minute 'A Day in the Life' video to YouTube, showing her with daughter Stormi, momager Kris Jenner and sister Kendall.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Admits Jordyn Woods 'F**ked Up' As Khloé Kardashian Breaks Down On KUWTK

As Kylie and Kendall convene at their office in LA, Kendall is on FaceTime and turns the screen around to Kylie, who says 'Hi Harry!' and naturally, people are freaking out, as Kendall dated Harry Styles on and off for around two or even three years between 2013-2016 and hope it could be him.

The two were also spotted recently catching up at the 2019 Met Gala, proving that they're very much still on good terms and sparking hope from some fans that there could eventually be a reunion between the pair.

Fans took to Twitter to ask just WTF was going on and if Kylie had really just let slip that our favourite 2014 'are-they-aren't-they' were back on.

However, we are sorry to deliver the crushing blow that one of their closest friends is also named Harry- Harry Hudson- which is more likely who they were talking to, although this isn't actually confirmed.

In the words of one Twitter user- are we sure?

Kendall, up until recently, had been in a relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons, but the pair cooled things off in May and not a whole lot has been heard of them since, so is there a chance they could be getting close again? WE DON'T KNOW.

But we can hope.

