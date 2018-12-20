The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Have Announced They’re Shutting Down Their Official Apps

The Kardashian-Jenner official apps will not be updated next year. Picture: Getty

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall have confirmed big changes are happening in the Kardashian-Jenner empire.

The Kardashian and Jenner families have made the “difficult decision” of shutting down their apps in the new year.

The apps, on which they share exclusive photos, tips, and videos will no longer be updated in the new year.

Each sister, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, posted a statement revealing: “We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019.”

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have posted a statement on their websites. Picture: KKW Website

“We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead.” they continued.

Last year, Kendall Jenner decided to bring her $2.99 a month app to an end after launching alongside her sisters in 2015.

Kendall Jenner's 2017 statement. Picture: Kendall Jenner Website

Only eight months ago Kim confirmed the closure of all DASH clothing boutiques.

In a post on her app, she wrote: "After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores. We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and since then we have made so many lifelong memories.”

It seems the ladies are making changes to their empire as they flourish individually.

Kylie made the Forbes’ list of America’s Wealthiest Celebs, Kendall was named the highest paid model of 2018, Kim welcomed her third child via surrogate, and Khloe welcomed her first child with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

It’s been a busy 2018 for the Kardashian-Jenners.

