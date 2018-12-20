The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Have Announced They’re Shutting Down Their Official Apps

20 December 2018, 11:16 | Updated: 20 December 2018, 11:35

The Kardashian-Jenner official apps will not be updated next year.
The Kardashian-Jenner official apps will not be updated next year. Picture: Getty

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall have confirmed big changes are happening in the Kardashian-Jenner empire.

The Kardashian and Jenner families have made the “difficult decision” of shutting down their apps in the new year.

Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant Again? The Reality Star Wants Another Baby With Travis Scott “Soon”!

The apps, on which they share exclusive photos, tips, and videos will no longer be updated in the new year.

Each sister, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, posted a statement revealing: “We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019.”

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have posted a statement on their websites.
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have posted a statement on their websites. Picture: KKW Website

“We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead.” they continued.

Last year, Kendall Jenner decided to bring her $2.99 a month app to an end after launching alongside her sisters in 2015.

Kendall Jenner's 2017 statement.
Kendall Jenner's 2017 statement. Picture: Kendall Jenner Website

Only eight months ago Kim confirmed the closure of all DASH clothing boutiques.

In a post on her app, she wrote: "After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores. We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and since then we have made so many lifelong memories.”

It seems the ladies are making changes to their empire as they flourish individually.

Kylie made the Forbes’ list of America’s Wealthiest Celebs, Kendall was named the highest paid model of 2018, Kim welcomed her third child via surrogate, and Khloe welcomed her first child with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

It’s been a busy 2018 for the Kardashian-Jenners.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

The Kardashian-West family lost an elf in the ‘Elf On The Shelf’ game

Kim Kardashian Reveals Saint West’s ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Died So North West Drew Up A Grave
Kylie Jenner could be having a second baby very soon!

Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant Again? The Reality Star Wants Another Baby With Travis Scott “Soon”!
Kylie insists there is no bad blood between Travis Scott and Kanye West

Kylie Jenner Insists "It's Only Positive Energy" After Travis Scott And Kanye West 'Feud' Rumours
Kim Kardashian has taken to Twitter to drag the YouTubers who pranked her sister

Kim Kardashian Slams Pranksters Who Tricked People Into Thinking Travis Cheated On Kylie
Travis Scott hits back at 'faked' photo of him with another woman

Travis Scott Slams 'Cheating' Balcony Photos & Gushes About 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner

More News

Cardi B shocked fans with her weird choice of shoes

Cardi B Posts Hot Instagram But Everyone’s Shocked At Her Messed Up Shoes
Jack Fincham & Dani Dyer's reality show 'Life After Love Island' airs January 2019

Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island: Release Date, Danny Dyer & What To Expect

TV & Film

Lucy Mecklenburgh hits back after cheating claims

TOWIE's Lucy Mecklenburgh Hits Back After Cosy Video Of Her Kissing Mystery Man Emerges
Charlotte Crosby reveals some big relationship plans for the new year.

Charlotte Crosby Has Revealed Plans To Move In With Boyfriend Joshua Ritchie In The New Year

TV & Film

Laura Anderson's relationship 'over' after promotional holiday with boyfriend Max Morley

Love Island's Max Morley Addresses Laura Anderson Split Rumours After 'Photoshoot Holiday'

TV & Film