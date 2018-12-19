Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant Again? The Reality Star Wants Another Baby With Travis Scott “Soon”!

Kylie Jenner could be having a second baby very soon! Picture: Instagram

According to new reports, Kylie and Travis are planning a little brother or sister for Stormi Webster sooner than you’d expect!

It looks like Stormi Webster could be getting a little baby brother or sister before too long – Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are apparently planning to add to their family very soon!

Kylie Jenner Insists "It's Only Positive Energy" After Travis Scott And Kanye West 'Feud' Rumours

Kylie, who kept her first pregnancy a secret from the world by avoiding being photographed for almost the whole duration, is loving motherhood and is apparently planning to have more babies soon.

A source told UsWeekly, “Kylie and Travis are attached at the hip and want to expand their family.

“There is no question that they want to give Stormi a sibling and way sooner than people expect. The entire family loves them together and they support their relationship 100 percent.”

Kylie Jenner dotes on her daughter, Stormi Webster. Picture: Instagram

Travis and Kylie were first spotted together at Coachella 2027, just after she had split from her ex, Tyga, and she was pregnant shortly after.

Since Stormi was born, she and Kylie have been travelling around with Travis on his tour so the family can spend lots of time together while he is on the road.

We just wonder if Kylie will announce her second pregnancy or whether she will keep it a secret like she did with the first?

