Kardashians & Coronavirus: 'Wash Your Hands' Merch, Psychics & Bible Passages

19 March 2020, 13:23

All the wacky ways the Kardashians are coping with COVID-19
All the wacky ways the Kardashians are coping with COVID-19. Picture: Instagram @krisjenner @letthelordbewithyou @kimkardashian

As everyone updates the world on how they're coping with self isolation amid the Coronavirus outbreak- the Kardashian's have bene dealing with the pandemic in their own special way, as they often do.

Kim Kardashian

KKW has been regularly updating her millions of followers about her super clean regime which includes wiping down anything someone passes to her- including a gift for daughter, North, from sister, Khloé Kardashian.

She's also been vocal about people trying to support local businesses when shopping for supplies, as well as urging the public to practice social distancing and to stay indoors.

The 39-year-old also posted a pretty creepy passage from a psychic's book that appears to predict a 2020 respiratory virus

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian posts Bible quote about 'plagues'
Kourtney Kardashian posts Bible quote about 'plagues'. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardashian

In true Kourtney style, the eldest of the Kardashian siblings, aged 40, has ruffled some feather posting a Bible passage saying 'pay attention children' which suggests the virus outbreak is God punishing humans for evil.

The passage talks about plagues, and encouraging people to pray to God in order for the virus to go away.

Her website and passion project, 'POOSH' has also found itself in hot water for pushing 'luxury emergency kits' designed by friend, Simon Huck, during the outbreak, publishing an article 'HOW TO PREPARE for Coronavirus' which many have seen as profiting off the global pandemic. Yeesh.

Kris Jenner

Momager and matriarch, Kris Jenner, 64, has been tested for the virus after attending a party with good friend and Universal Music CEO Lucian Grainge- of which she showed non symptoms- which was found to be negative.

It was news that angered many people, as millions of front line workers and medical staff globally haven't been able to be tested, some of which are showing symptoms, as people question the ethics of allowing the wealthy to purchase tests.

However, she insists on her Instagram 'we are in this together' as she joins her children in thanking those not able to stay at home and self isolate in this period, from healthcare worker to shop assistants.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you ALL ❤️

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Scott Disick

Scott, 36, ever the entrepreneur, wasted no time in printing “PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS” t-shirts through his 'TALENTLESS' clothing line, which many of the Kardashian clan have been sporting recently and has no doubt made him some serious cash.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, 22, has been posting to her 166 million followers, telling them she's an absolute pro' at social distancing from when she was pregnant with daughter, Stormi, which she kept secret from the world for the entire nine months.

Posting to Instagram, she wrote: "Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious[ly]...I'm on day 8...my pregnancy prepared me for this... I didn't leave the house for months..we got this."

Kyllie Jenner says secret pregnancy helped her prepare for social isolation
Kyllie Jenner says secret pregnancy helped her prepare for social isolation. Picture: Instagram @KylieJenner

