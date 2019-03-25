Was Zayn Malik's 'Sh*t Person' Apology Tweet Aimed At Gigi Hadid Or Louis Tomlinson?

25 March 2019, 11:56

Zayn Malik apologises for being a 'sh*t person' on Twitter
Zayn Malik apologises for being a 'sh*t person' on Twitter. Picture: Instagram/ZaynMalik

Zayn Malik has apologised for being a 'sh*t person' leaving fans confused at who he is talking to amid Gigi Hadid split rumours.

Zayn Malik has confused fans by apologising for being a 'sh*t person' in a since deleted tweet, with some suspecting he could be directing the message to former bandmate Louis Tomlinson, or to his on/off girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

Zayn Tweets & Deletes He Loves Gigi Hadid Confusing Everyone About Their Relationship Status

The 'There You Are' singer has been pretty silent on social media recently, but broke this spell with the message: "I'd like to apologise for basically being a sh*t person".

Zayn tweets and deletes he's a 'sh*t person'
Zayn tweets and deletes he's a 'sh*t person'. Picture: twitter/ZaynMalik

He followed up the deleted message by saying: "Currently happy, could be happier. Thanks for all the love and thoughts yesterday just had a vent ha x."

Before this, he had only posted once to Twitter in March to Gigi Hadid, his on/off supermodel girlfriend, who no one is sure whether or not they are currently together or not, know that he loves her.

People rushed to try and work out what he was referencing, with some thinking it could be aimed at former band mate Louis Tomlinson, who just tragically lost his 16-year-old sister Félicité.

The pair have had a rocky relationship since Zayn left the band four years ago, having sniped at each other over Twitter during a feud with Naughty Boy and Louis appeared to address 'shady' lyrics from Zayn's track 'Good Years' in a tweet.

After fans quizzed who he was aiming the tweet at, Zayn quickly followed it up by saying that he's 'happy', could be happier, but most of all, just needed to vent.

He has continued to break his social media silence since then by replying to a load of fans messages, joking around and generally seeming to be in a good mood.

Zayn, 26, responded to a fan who said his voice 'sounds like it has been ripped out of the throat of an angel', which he wasn't entirely sure how to react to.

An insider recently told E! News that Gigi and Zayn 'think that time apart is best for the sake of their relationship right now' so his recent tweet could have been an attempt to reconcile their rocky relationship, just as much as it could have been aimed at Louis.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Zayn News

ZAYN Music

See more ZAYN Music

Latest Zayn Malik News

See more Latest Zayn Malik News

Zayn Malik tweets he loves Gigi Hadid and deletes it

Zayn Tweets & Deletes He Loves Gigi Hadid Confusing Everyone About Their Relationship Status
Zayn Malik has had a number of different hairstyles through the years

QUIZ: Zayn Malik's Iconic Hairstyles Ranked – From His Quiff To The Ice Blue 'Do
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Have Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Split Up? They Haven't Been Seen Publicly Together In Months
Zayn Malik tattoos

Zayn Malik Tattoos And Meanings: From His Gigi Eyes To Head Inkings
Zayn Malik's Icarus Falls album meanings and symbols

Icarus Falls: What Is Icarus, Meanings & Symbols Behind Zayn's New Album

More News

See more More News

Joe Keery is a hit among Stranger Things fans

How Old Is Joe Keery, Has Steve From Stranger Things Got A Girlfriend And Where's He From?

TV & Film

Here's everything you need to know about Finn Wolfhard.

How Tall Is Finn Wolfhard, What's Mike From Stranger Things' Band And How Old Is He?

TV & Film

Machine Gun Kelly looks totally different in The Dirt.

Machine Gun Kelly In Netflix's The Dirt: Actor Looks Completely Unrecognisable As Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee
Liam Payne revealed the plans for Bear Payne's second birthday party.

Liam Payne And Cheryl Will Throw Bear A Big Belated Birthday Party After Liam Was Away For Work
Olivia Attwood says Chris Hughes 'loves fame' so Jesy Nelson relationship unsurprising

Olivia Attwood 'Unsurprised' At Ex Chris Hughes & Jesy Nelson Relationship As He 'Loves Fame'

TV & Film