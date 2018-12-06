Louis Tomlinson Appears To Hit Out At Zayn Over His New Song Which 'Refers To One Direction's Split'

6 December 2018, 17:39 | Updated: 6 December 2018, 18:01

Louis Tomlinson hits back at Zayn Malik
Louis Tomlinson hits back at Zayn Malik. Picture: Instagram

ZAYN dropped his new song ‘Good Years’ on Thursday, and fans are convinced it's about One Direction's split.

The ex-One Direction bandmate dropped a new track titled ‘Good Years’ (Dec 6) – and Directioners believe the lyrics are about former bandmates Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

Zayn Malik New Album: Icarus Falls' Release Date, Track Listing & Collaborations

‘Good Years’ comes from his upcoming album, ‘Icarus Falls’, which is set to have 27 songs. The lyrics suggest the boys had huge issues behind the scenes leading to Zayn's overall unhappiness in the group as he sings:

Too much drugs and alcohol

What the hell were we fighting for

I close my eyes and see a crowd of a thousand tears

I pray to God I didn't waste all my good years

Here's what the fans had to say about it:

However, Louis then appeared to get in on the action, writing: “Proper confused. What a hypocrite!”

It's unclear if he's talking about Zayn but fans are convinced he is and are now begging the pair to 'please fix' their relationship.

Zayn left the group in March 2015 and the remaining members decided to go on a hiatus months later.

Grab Our App For The Latest Action From The #CapitalJBB

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Harry Styles Los Angeles House

Harry Styles Is Selling His Los Angeles Mansion – And You Can Have A Nose Inside It Right Here

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Liam Payne is single

Liam Payne Shows His Appreciation For Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Freddie Tomlinson Instagram 2018

31 Must-See Photos Of Louis Tomlinson's Baby Boy, Freddie Reign Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson