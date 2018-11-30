Zayn Malik New Album: Icarus Falls' Release Date, Track Listing & Collaborations

Zayn Malik's second solo album 'Icarus Falls' is set for release next month and we've got everything you need to know from it's release date, mammoth 27 song track listing and possible collaborations.

Zayn is set to release his second solo album, 'Icarus Falls' next month and has been teasing us with everything we can expect from it with singles 'Entertainer', 'Sour Diesel' and 'No Candle No Light', with Nicki Minaj, so whilst you're counting down the days, here's everything from it's release date and what to expect.

The album's release date will be on the very festive date on December 14th, so of course we will be eyeing it up for our stockings and it's looking like Zayn is seriously switching up his sound for the new album, looking further to his own roots for inspiration, as can be heard in his recent Bollywood cover of 'Allah Duhai Hai' which took fans (who loved it) by surprise.

The album, which is his first since his debut solo album 'Mind Of Mine' back in 2016, has a whopping 27 long track listing and all six of the tracks he dropped this year will be heard on it.

After teasing the album, which you can pre-order now, on his Instagram, he even treated fans to a new track 'Rainberry' with a link in his bio, what a crowd pleaser!

