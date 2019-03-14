Louis Tomlinson's Sister Felicité Tragically Dead Aged 18 From Suspected Heart Attack

14 March 2019, 22:51 | Updated: 14 March 2019, 23:54

Louis Tomlinson's Sister Has Died Aged 18
Louis Tomlinson's Sister Has Died Aged 18. Picture: Instagram

The One Direction star's younger sister was found dead at home after a suspected cardiac arrest.

Louis Tomlinson's 18 year old sibling has tragically died at her home in Earls Court, London on Wednesday lunchtime.

This comes just two years after the One Direction star's mum Johanna passed away from leukaemia in 2016.

It's understood that two ambulance crews were on scene, including an experienced paramedic and a single responder medic in a car.

However despite all efforts to resuscitate Félicité she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were immediately alerted and attended the address as a precaution to establish whether there were any suspicious circumstances.

Félicité had over 1m followers on Instagram, described as 'caring, bright, passionate, popular and beautiful young lady'
Félicité had over 1m followers on Instagram, described as 'caring, bright, passionate, popular and beautiful young lady'. Picture: Instagram

The death of Félicité — known as Fizzy — is being treated as “unexplained” at this stage.

A full post-mortem examination will take place and toxicology tests will be carried out.

It is understood police found no signs of drugs at the address.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 12.52pm to a residential address in SW5.”

The London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.51pm.

Louis, 27, who was working in London, was informed of the death on Wednesday night. Police yesterday notified members of the family from Doncaster, South Yorks.

The X Factor judge was extremely close to his sister. They regularly saw each other in London.

Our thoughts are with Louis, his family and friends at this horribly difficult time.

