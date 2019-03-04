Zayn Tweets & Deletes He Loves Gigi Hadid Confusing Everyone About Their Relationship Status

Zayn Malik tweets he loves Gigi Hadid and deletes it. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Zayn and Gigi Hadid has everyone confused if they're together or not and as Zayn tweets and deletes that he loves Gigi, people are more confused than ever.

Zayn has got fans more confused than ever about whether he and Gigi Hadid are together or not after tweeting 'Gigi Hadid love you' and then quickly deleting it after months of silence between the two stars.

Have Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Split Up? They Haven't Been Seen Publicly Together In Months

Zayn Malik tweets Gigi Hadid he loves her. Picture: Twitter

We've heard nothing from the couple since October when Gigi last posted a photo of them looking loved up with the caption 'flying home to my happy place' which has since disappeared from her Instagram page, leading many to believe the on-off couple had called it quits again.

Gigi Hadid posts photo of 'her happy place' back in October. Picture: Instagram

Zayn and Gigi infamously posted a statement announcing they had broken up back in March of last year, but were quickly spotted together in New York and were fully rekindled by August.

However, he skipped her walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and she was no where to be seen at his Icarus Falls album launch party, leading many to believe that they were cooling things off.

However, as Gigi clapped back to a fan site, they may be on and off more times than anyone can possibly keep track off, he does have her eyes tattooed across his chest and will always find their way back to each other!

