Shawn Mendes Tells Fans He’s Going ‘Bald’ After Asking For Hair Advice

3 December 2019, 16:55

Shawn Mendes asked his fans for advice on his hairstyle
Shawn Mendes asked fans to help him out in matters of his appearance.

Shawn Mendes has left it to his fans to decide how he should switch up his hair after someone tweeted a photo of the ‘In My Blood’ singer, with the caption: “Who is this man?”

The 21-year-old responded saying: “Look, tell me what you want! Short hair long hair medium hair facial hair no hair?”

Shawn Mendes Had The Best Response To A Fan Who Called Camila Cabello ‘Breathtaking’

“No hair,” the fan added, and Shawn (let’s hope) jokingly responded with: “Bald got it.”

Even ‘2002’ singer, Anne-Marie, chimed in to encourage the pop star to “do whatever u f***ing want [sic],” after everyone on Twitter was trying to sway his decision.

Obviously, Shawn’s stans were keen to maintain their curly-haired king with the same hairstyle he’s been sporting recently.

The ‘Stitches’ hitmaker tweeted in October that he decided to grow his hair and was met with a lot of mixed responses.

A fan then gathered all his tweets about his hair journey and we were living for the commitment.

It seems the heartthrob’s hair isn’t the only discussion point lately after his makeup artist revealed the secret behind his glowing skin.

View this post on Instagram

🖤❤️

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Speaking to Marie Claire, his groomer Anna Bernabe outlined the importance of skin prep, contributing to his flawless face at the AMAs.

We’re not the only ones who think Shawn slayed at the award show, after fans praised his steamy performance of ‘Señorita’ with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

The couple went on to receive the award for ‘Collaboration of the Year’ for their hit tune and even shouted out each other’s mums in their acceptance speech.

Fans were in awe of the stunning couple and their close pal, Taylor Swift, was even wide-eyed watching their performance after Shawn and Camila nearly kissed on stage.

