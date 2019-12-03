Shawn Mendes Had The Best Response To A Fan Who Called Camila Cabello ‘Breathtaking’

Shawn Mendes had the best response to a fan who called Camila Cabello 'breathtaking'. Picture: Getty / Camila Cabello/Instagram

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are so in love.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello continue to have fans gushing over their loved-up relationship status, so when one fan tweeted to say the ‘Havana’ singer is ‘breathtaking’, Shawn knew exactly how to reply.

One fan shared two pictures of Camila wearing her ‘Romance’ merchandise tee, sultrily looking over one shoulder at the camera with her dark wavy hair all around her.

And, as he and Camila are huge Disney fans, Shawn replied in the most adorable way – with a GIF of Stitch (from iconic Disney movie Lilo and Stitch, duh) saying: “Hiii!”

We can totally imagine these two saying this to each other on a daily basis in voice note form.

“Yah,” he captioned it.

A fan of the couple called Camila Cabello 'breathtaking'. Picture: Getty

Shawn continued their little inside joke with a GIF of Stitch sticking his tongue up his nose, writing alongside it: “Hey @Camila_Cabello.”

The ‘If I Can’t Have You’ hitmaker’s Disney-themed affection for his girlfriend came as Camila took to Instagram Stories while watching The Little Mermaid – the film fans wanted her beau to star in as Prince Eric in the live-action remake.

After going public with their relationship this summer, Camila and Shawn haven’t stopped praising one another and displaying how in love they are.

In a recent interview, Camila gave an intimate insight into their romance, saying her beau “loves her stretch marks”.

Speaking with the LA times, the 'Señorita' singer said: "I don’t call him Shawn Mendes, you know? I call him pet names that I’m not gonna say in this interview. But I feel like when I say his name, it’s just contributing to the pop-culture circus.

"As soon as I do it, I can hear the screams...and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, you’re not hearing what I’m trying to say.’ I’m not talking about it as some Twitter thing...that’s my boyfriend, this is real." She also described their decision to sing together on ‘Señorita’ as “just two kids in love”.

Could these two be any cuter!?

