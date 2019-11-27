Shawn Mendes’ Makeup Artist Reveals Secret Behind The 'Señorita' Singer's Skin Routine

Shawn Mendes' skincare routine is super quick. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes’ groomer is here to spill the tea on the key to getting radiant skin like the Canadian singer.

Shawn Mendes absolutely killed the AMAs this year and looked amazing doing it.

The 22-year-old ‘In My Blood’ singer’s makeup artist has revealed the secret behind his skincare routine and what makes his face glow on the red carpet.

Speaking to Marie Claire, his groomer Anna Bernabe outline the importance of skin prep, saying: “I encourage most of my [male] clients to be generous when moisturizing their skin at night. By morning, their skin feels supple and hydrated.”

Using Tata Harper Essential Oils, followed by Kyrpis Antioxidant Dew, she revealed she makes sure her clients wear eye patches while she styles their hair.

Shawn Mendes' makeup artist reveals the products she uses on him. Picture: Getty

She continued: “I always make sure the neckline is clean, and if he needs a trim or shape-up, I do that too. Lint roller tape is useful for picking up post cut hairs around neck and face. Oribe Foundation Spray is my go-to product to wake up the hair.”

After the skincare is taken care of, Anna cracks on to the makeup element, using YSL Touché Eclat as it melts into the skin - unlike most solid concealers which need to be warmed up with your fingers and blended in properly.

YSL’s All Hours Universal Loose Powder is then dabbed on to stop shine, before combing his brows and finishing the look by popping YSL’s Top Secrets Lip Perfector balm on his lips.

Obviously, the Canadian heartthrob only needs a quick fix for his flawless look, and we can see why!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the 2019 AMAs. Picture: Getty

We’re not the only ones who think Shawn slayed at the AMAs, after fans have been praising his steamy performance of ‘Señorita’ with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

The couple went on to receive the award for ‘Collaboration of the Year’ for their hit tune and even shouted out each other’s mums in their acceptance speech.

Fans were in awe of the stunning couple and their close pal, Taylor Swift, was even wide-eyed watching their performance after Shawn and Camila nearly kissed on stage.

Her reaction was literally us and we know everyone must have the video on repeat!

