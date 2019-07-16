Will Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Confirm They’re Dating? Fans Eagerly Awaiting Relationship Confirmation

16 July 2019, 15:15

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are yet to confirm they're dating
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are yet to confirm they're dating. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are yet to publicly acknowledge their new relationship.

Best friends Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently took their close bond to the next level as they were pictured kissing on more than one occasion.

Camila Cabello Opens Up About ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Rare’ Relationship With Shawn Mendes

Despite continuously denying their relationship over the past few years, following Camila’s recent split from Matthew Hussey the ‘Señorita’ singers can’t keep their hands off each other.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting for the pair to confirm their relationship, after they’ve been spotted kissing in public multiple times and Camila continues to be seen watching from the front row of his concerts.

New reports from E! claim the couple are now taking things to a romantic level because “the timing is right”.

A source said: "It already feels to them like they've been together for a lot longer than they have. They've known each other and been a part of each other's lives for a while so it's all very natural and moving quickly."

The insider added: “The timing wasn't right before but it is right right now.

"They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven't wanted to be apart at all. It's 24/7 and all out at this point."

Camila has been attending a number of Shawn’s concerts in the past few weeks, meaning they’ve been spending a lot of time together. After being papped holding hands and kissing, the couple will no doubt confirm their relationship sooner rather than later.

The couple are known to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, so it’s unlikely they’ll post many pictures of one another on social media if they have decided to commit to one another, but Shawn has previously insisted he’d tell fans if he had a girlfriend.

Shawn and Camila are also known for opening up in lengthy interviews, so one of them could make the announcement during an interview. Shawn also often gets very honest with his fans in Q&As before his concerts – although he did deny they were dating when one fan quizzed him during one recent meeting on 7th July.

The Army have previously compared Shawn’s ‘Why’ lyrics to his friendship with Camila, as the lyrics are about two people who should be together.

"When people ask about us, now, we just brush it off
I don't know why we act like it means nothing at all
I wish that I could tell you that you're all that I want."

He previously told Variety about his thoughts on relationships: “It hasn’t stumbled across me, and I’m not chasing it.

"Of course, seeing all those other artists and people in relationships, you think, ‘Maybe it would be nice; who would be great for me?’ And that’s when you realise: ‘This is wrong. Let it be. I’m not supposed to be with anyone right now’.”

That interview was of course in 2018, so if the timing with Camila is in fact right right now, maybe we won't have to wait long for them to confirm their romance after all.

