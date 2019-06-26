Camila Cabello Reportedly Splits From Love Expert Boyfriend, Matthew Hussey

26 June 2019, 07:30

Camila Cabello has split from boyfriend, Matthew Hussey
Camila Cabello has split from boyfriend, Matthew Hussey. Picture: Getty

The 'Havana' singer has allegedly broken up from her love guru partner, Matthew Hussey, after 18 months of dating.

Camila Cabello has apparently split from her boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, after the pair dated for 18 months.

Just days after releasing her video with Shawn Mendes, for their latest collaboration 'Señorita', Camila was reported to now be single.

According to a source close to the Fifth Harmony, Camila's "relationship with Matthew had run its course and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago."

The source also claimed that the split was mutual, and that they were going to still remain friends, despite breaking up.

"This is of course going to fuel rumours that she and Shawn have become more than just pals though," continued the source, following the steamy nature of the 'Señorita' music video.

Camila started dating Matthew Hussey, a dating expert, after they met in February 2018 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

