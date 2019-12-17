WATCH: Shawn Mendes Meets Blackpink Backstage At His Show & Fans Brand It The 'Cutest'

17 December 2019, 16:23

Shawn Mendes met Blackpink
Shawn Mendes met Blackpink. Picture: PA

Shawn Mendes met Blackpink for the first time and the video is so sweet.

Shawn Mendes met Blackpink backstage at his show in Seoul, South Korea, and it's the cutest meet-up.

The 'In My Blood' singer is currently on his self-titled world tour and featured the introduction with the girl group in his tour video.

Camila Cabello Told Shawn Mendes He Was 'Too Late' When He Confessed His Feelings To Her

The clip shows the 21-year-old walking over to greet the girls after his show, as he apologised for being sweaty.

He said: "Thanks for coming, I appreciate you guys being so fun. I was watching you, you were like doing this [waving arms]."

"I was like it's rare that you get guests doing that. Thank you so much, it was really cool."

Fans took to Twitter to praise the cute link-up between the artists, with one penning: "Shawn Mendes and Blackpink. Next collab?"

"BLACKPINK and Shawn Mendes. They are so cute," added another.

The girlband's Jennie Lisa and Jisoo were all featured in the clip, while Rosé was in Paris for Fashion Week.

During a Q&A, Shawn was asked what it was like meeting the 'Kill This Love' singers.

He responded, saying: "Blacpink? They're super kind. So sweet."

The 'Señorita' hitmaker also showed off his new trimmed hair in the clip, after he promised he would be growing his hair out.

Celebrity stylist Anna Bernabe posted a photo on Instagram over the weekend of Shawn post-cut and those cute curls are back to how they used to be.

This comes only two months after Shawn tweeted on 1 October: "Growing my hair. Tweeting it so I can't change my mind."

We missed his signature curls!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shamila News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes has grown his hair out

Shawn Mendes Has Cut His Hair Already Despite Promising To Grow It Long
Shawn Mendes filmed himself singing 'Last Christmas'

Shawn Mendes’ Cover Of ‘Last Christmas’ Is Putting Fans In The Best Mood
Justin Bieber has a similar tattoo to Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber Got A 'Shawn Mendes Inspired' Tattoo & Fans Think He's Copying The 'Señorita' Singer

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The 'Señorita' Singers' Friendship Turned Romance
Shawn Mendes reveals moment universe told him to tell Camila Cabello about his feelings

Shawn Mendes Reveals The Universe's 'Sign' That Led Him To Tell Camila Cabello How He Felt

Hot On Capital

One Direction's glow up throughout the decade

One Direction's Decade Glow Ups, From 2010 Boy Band To 2020 Solo Superstars

One Direction

These artists have swapped tracks with each other

From Ariana Grande To Camila Cabello: 10 Hit Songs You Didn't Know Were Turned Down By Other Singers

Features

Is Harry Styles in the new Star Wars movie?

Has Harry Styles Got A Secret Cameo As A Stormtrooper In The New Star Wars Movie?

Harry Styles

You season two returns 26 December

You Season 2: New Trailer, Release Date, And All The Details Of The Netflix Series

TV & Film

Love Island will likely have a new host for the 2020 winter series

Who Will Host Love Island Winter As Caroline Flack Steps Down From Series Six? Emily Atack & Maura Higgins Amongst The Rumours

Love Island

BTS want fans to stop following them onto planes

BTS Want Fans To Stop Booking Tickets Onto Their Flights & Find It 'Uncomfortable'