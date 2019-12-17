WATCH: Shawn Mendes Meets Blackpink Backstage At His Show & Fans Brand It The 'Cutest'

Shawn Mendes met Blackpink. Picture: PA

Shawn Mendes met Blackpink for the first time and the video is so sweet.

Shawn Mendes met Blackpink backstage at his show in Seoul, South Korea, and it's the cutest meet-up.

The 'In My Blood' singer is currently on his self-titled world tour and featured the introduction with the girl group in his tour video.

The clip shows the 21-year-old walking over to greet the girls after his show, as he apologised for being sweaty.

He said: "Thanks for coming, I appreciate you guys being so fun. I was watching you, you were like doing this [waving arms]."

Shawn meeting BLACKPINK backstage at his show in Seoul! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LGUGLe9441 — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) December 16, 2019

"I was like it's rare that you get guests doing that. Thank you so much, it was really cool."

Fans took to Twitter to praise the cute link-up between the artists, with one penning: "Shawn Mendes and Blackpink. Next collab?"

"BLACKPINK and Shawn Mendes. They are so cute," added another.

The girlband's Jennie Lisa and Jisoo were all featured in the clip, while Rosé was in Paris for Fashion Week.

Shawn Mendes was asked about #BLACKPINK at a tour Q&A in Lima, Peru. @ygofficialblink



Q: What was it like meeting BLACKPINK?

A: BLACKPINK? They’re super kind. So sweet. pic.twitter.com/CBc4ug6qwF — lilogurl 🌻 (@lilogurl88) December 15, 2019

During a Q&A, Shawn was asked what it was like meeting the 'Kill This Love' singers.

He responded, saying: "Blacpink? They're super kind. So sweet."

The 'Señorita' hitmaker also showed off his new trimmed hair in the clip, after he promised he would be growing his hair out.

Celebrity stylist Anna Bernabe posted a photo on Instagram over the weekend of Shawn post-cut and those cute curls are back to how they used to be.

This comes only two months after Shawn tweeted on 1 October: "Growing my hair. Tweeting it so I can't change my mind."

We missed his signature curls!

