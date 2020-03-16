Jade Thirlwall Says Little Mix’s Split With Simon Cowell ‘F****d Us Over’

Little Mix switched labels days before the release of 'LM5'. Picture: PA

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has revealed the band’s split from Simon Cowell’s label Syco in 2018 ‘f****d’ the band over.

The 'Wasabi' singers, who are gearing up to launch Little Mix: The Search, were just days away from releasing their fifth studio album ‘LM5’ when they made the decision to ‘switch’ labels and moved over to RCA.

When asked by a tabloid about the ‘lack of female empowerment’ in the music videos from that era, she said: “We did a little bit but we had a switch of labels during the LM5 process and that really f***ed us over.

“It was harder to put all our creativity out there in the way we would have liked.

“The LM5 album was very heavily on women’s rights and our experiences in the industry.”

However, Jade has insisted the girls are now in a ‘good place’.

She added: “We’re sort of cruising at the moment. That period in our careers was quite troublesome.

“I feel like now we’re in a good place — we’re with RCA and we’re working on a new record, which is really exciting.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock added: “We’ve learnt to really stick to our guns and do what we believe in.

“We’re definitely back on track with everything. We’ve got a new album and a new single coming.

“It’s so exciting. We’ve actually done quite a lot of the album already. It’s one of our favourites.”

Little Mix recently performed in Brazil, without bandmate Perrie Edwards as she was ill.

A video of Leigh-Anne breaking down in tears went viral following an emotional encounter with a fan.

According to reports, he told her ‘she's so important for black community and that she represents all of them and that they loved her’.

