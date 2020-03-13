Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Breaks Down In Tears After Heart-To-Heart With Fan

13 March 2020, 13:17

Leigh-Anne talks to a fan in Brazil
Leigh-Anne talks to a fan in Brazil. Picture: @hiwilker/Twitter

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock became very emotional after a fan spoke to her in Brazil.

A clip of Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has gone viral after the 'Touch' star started crying whilst talking to a group of fans in Brazil.

In the emotional video you see Leigh-Anne reacting to what could only have been a very sweet compliment from a fan standing with her.

Little Mix Reveal New Album Will Be Ready In Time For Summer: Release Date, Title, And What We Know So Far

Leigh-Anne cries with Brazilian fan
Leigh-Anne cries with Brazilian fan. Picture: @hiwilker/Twitter

Although you don't get to hear what the fan tells Leigh-Anne, several fans have confirmed what he said: 'The fan told her that she's so important for black community and that she represents all of them and that they loved her'.

Leigh-Anne has since said "she felt accepted, liberated, free and that she left a bit of her heart in Brazil."

Leigh-Anne responded to the fan by admitting she 'felt overwhelmed' before composing herself. Fellow Mixers have praised the fan for telling the star exactly how they all feel about her too.

One fan wrote, "I need us to make Leigh Anne happy cry all the time, until she just simply KNOWS how much she's loved, and never feel like crying again. She deserves the world."

Another added, "seeing Little Mix's Leigh Anne crying made me cry, cause it's not only our dream coming true, it's theirs too".

Little Mix recently revealed that they're preparing to release a brand new album in the summer of 2020 soon after they headlined GRLS Festival in São Paulo. We. Can't. Wait!

Leigh-Anne in particular has expressed her love for Brazil and how she would even consider moving there given the chance.

