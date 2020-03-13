Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Breaks Down In Tears After Heart-To-Heart With Fan

Leigh-Anne talks to a fan in Brazil. Picture: @hiwilker/Twitter

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock became very emotional after a fan spoke to her in Brazil.

A clip of Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has gone viral after the 'Touch' star started crying whilst talking to a group of fans in Brazil.

In the emotional video you see Leigh-Anne reacting to what could only have been a very sweet compliment from a fan standing with her.

Leigh-Anne cries with Brazilian fan. Picture: @hiwilker/Twitter

Although you don't get to hear what the fan tells Leigh-Anne, several fans have confirmed what he said: 'The fan told her that she's so important for black community and that she represents all of them and that they loved her'.

Leigh-Anne has since said "she felt accepted, liberated, free and that she left a bit of her heart in Brazil."

A fan made Leigh-Anne cry out of happiness ❤️🥺 #LittleMixNoBrasil pic.twitter.com/dgziIhChyM — LM Global ∇ (@LMGlobaINews) March 7, 2020

Leigh-Anne responded to the fan by admitting she 'felt overwhelmed' before composing herself. Fellow Mixers have praised the fan for telling the star exactly how they all feel about her too.

One fan wrote, "I need us to make Leigh Anne happy cry all the time, until she just simply KNOWS how much she's loved, and never feel like crying again. She deserves the world."

Another added, "seeing Little Mix's Leigh Anne crying made me cry, cause it's not only our dream coming true, it's theirs too".

Little Mix recently revealed that they're preparing to release a brand new album in the summer of 2020 soon after they headlined GRLS Festival in São Paulo. We. Can't. Wait!

Leigh-Anne in particular has expressed her love for Brazil and how she would even consider moving there given the chance.

leigh-anne x brasil: the only relationship i stan in this house#LittleMixNoBrasil pic.twitter.com/ZS8kGFBnUx — 𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐚 ❥ 𝐥𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡 ; 𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬𝐞 (@leighsmorning) March 7, 2020

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, also known as Brazilian mixers’ number one fan #LittleMixNoBrasil pic.twitter.com/sCSfiN42ja — LM Global ∇ (@LMGlobaINews) March 7, 2020

