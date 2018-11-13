Simon Cowell Reveals The Reason Little Mix Left His Label, Syco

The band left their label and the music mogul has revealed why.

After the news broke that Little Mix had left their record label, Syco, people were speculating the reason behind the split – and Simon Cowell has spoken out about what really happened.

Simon told the tabloids that the reason for the band parting ways from their management was down to a songwriting credit for ‘Woman Like Me’.

He revealed, “It was just embarrassing but, funnily enough, I was more annoyed, again, not about me, but about the fact people who had worked so hard in my company were being misrepresented.

“Why do artists think they’re more important than staff members? They’re not. They’re the same. The irony was the record they were arguing about, which is ‘Woman Like Me’, they didn’t want to record. This was one of those ironic times that we were having a hit and nobody was happy.”

He added, “It wasn’t down to money. Basically, they said we’d done a terrible job. I had agreed not to talk about this publicly because I thought it was a private matter. I said, ‘We can’t work with the management [Modest], it’s as simple as that.’”

Simon did acknowledge that Little Mix were the “hardest working” girl band, and a spokesperson said, “Syco Music will no longer work with Modest Management and therefore any artists signed to that management company.

“We do, of course, wish all artists affected by this decision every future success. Consequently, ‘LM5’, the forthcoming Little Mix album A&R’d and released on Syco Music, is to be serviced by RCA at the request of Syco and Simon Cowell.”

